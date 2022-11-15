Three From Men’s Soccer Earn All-Midwest Region Honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three members from the University of Indianapolis men’s soccer team have garnered All-Midwest Region honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA), officials announced on Tuesday. Pierre Lurot and Michael Tselios each earn First Team honors while Ibo Yilmaz was selected to the Second Team.

Lurot adds another First Team accolade to his total this season. A few weeks ago, he was named as the GLVC Co-Defensive Player of the Year and earned First Team All-GLVC honors as well. Lurot guided the UIndy backline this season while playing in and starting all 18 matches. With his help, the Greyhounds allowed just 21 goals all season en route to the team successfully outscoring their opponents by 19.

Tselios also collects First Team All-Region honors on the heels of his First Team All-GLVC selection. They finished the 2022 campaign second on the team in goals scored (nine) and total assists (three). Tselios was just one of five players on the Squad to play in and start every match this season and he was a key part in the Hounds scoring 40 goals on the season for a 2.2 goals per game average.

Finally, Yilmaz was named as a Second Team All-Region honoree after he managed Second Team All-GLVC honors in the recent conference release. They led the team in goals scored (nine) and total points (19) despite playing in only 12 of the teams 18 matches. The senior rolled out a six-game consecutive stretch of scoring at least one goal in a match and was also tabbed as the United Soccer Coaches DII Player of the Week on Nov. 2 of this season after scoring the game-winner in the GLVC quarterfinals against Rockhurst.