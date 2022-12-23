Three from IU men’s soccer selected in 2023 MLS Draft – The Daily Hoosier

Three members of the Indiana men’s soccer program were selected in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft on Wednesday.

In the first round, redshirt senior defender Daniel Munie was picked No. 10 overall by the San Jose Earthquakes and senior forward Herbert Endeley was chosen by FC Dallas in the No. 24 slots. Redshirt senior Ryan Wittenbrink also heard his name called by FC Dallas in the second round with the No. 53 overall pick.

“It was another exciting draft day with Daniel, Herb and Ryan all hearing their names called by MLS,” IU men’s soccer head Coach Todd Yeagley said. “All three have shown great development during their time at IU, and they joined a Distinguished list of Hoosiers that have earned the opportunity to play professionally.”

Combining 48 draft picks, eight homegrown contracts, and four MLS Supplemental Draft picks, 56 total Hoosiers have been selected into MLS. Since 2019, 16 Indiana men’s soccer student-athletes have been selected by MLS teams via the draft (11) and homegrown contracts (5).

With Munie’s high selection, Indiana has the nation’s longest active streak of top-10 selections with six going back to Mason Toye’s No. 7 overall pick in 2018. Griffin Dorsey (2019), Jack Maher (2020), Josh Penn (2021) and Roman Celentano were also top-10 choices within their respective drafts. Fourteen Hoosiers have earned a top-10 selection in the 27-year history of the draft.

Munie made history this season as the first Hoosier to repeat as the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. An All-American in 2021 and 2022, Munie has helped the Hoosiers extend a streak of seven straight seasons finishing top-11 nationally in shutouts. In 79 matches played, Munie was part of 41 clean sheets while never receiving a booking.

Endeley earned All-Big Ten honors in each of his four seasons in cream and crimson, starting with his Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection in 2019 before receiving second-team All-Big Ten in the following three seasons. He totaled 41 points via 12 goals and 17 assists in his Collegiate career, and in four NCAA College Cup matches combined for two goals and one assist.

Totaling 52 points as a Hoosier, Wittenbrink broke out with a dynamic 2022 redshirt senior campaign as one of two players nationally to combine 10 goals with nine assists. They led the Hoosiers in both categories. For his performance, Wittenbrink was named to the NCAA Men’s College Cup and Big Ten All-Tournament teams, first-team All-Big Ten and earned eight team of the week selections between Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News.

All three players were part of two Big Ten regular season titles, two Big Ten Tournament Championships and two runs to the NCAA National Championship match.

