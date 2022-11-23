Three from football named Academic All-Patriot League

Three members of the Holy Cross football team were named to the 2022 Academic All-Patriot League team, the conference announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Senior running back Peter Oliver sophomore running back Jordan Fuller and senior linebacker Liam Anderson were all selected.

Oliver is now a four-time Academic All-Patriot League honoree as a Chemistry and Spanish double major; he is additionally a three-time All-Patriot League selection. He earned first team All-Patriot League honors in 2022 after rushing for 785 yards on 129 carries for an average of 6.1 yards per carry, with five total touchdowns. He scored a pair of touchdowns in Holy Cross’ win against Fordham. Oliver currently ranks fifth in career program history with 2,423 career rushing yards. This season, he is a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Fordham linebacker Ryan Greenhagen, the 2022 Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and Oliver, last year’s football scholar-athlete of the year, became the first two Patriot League football student-athletes ever to receive Academic All-Patriot League honors for the fourth time.

Fuller, who was named to the Patriot League Academic Honor Roll in 2021, earns Academic All-Patriot League honors for the first time in his career as an Economics major. He became an All-Patriot League second team honoree in 2022 after leading Holy Cross with 13 touchdown rushes this season and ranking third on the team with 528 rushing yards. This year, he recorded three touchdowns in two different games, against Lehigh on Nov. 5 and Georgetown on Nov. 19.

Anderson earns Academic All-Patriot League honors for the second time in his career as an Economics major. He is a two-time All-Patriot League first team honoree; this year, he had a team-high 70 tackles and 11.5 tackles for a loss of 50 yards. Additionally, he tallied three sacks, four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

The Patriot League Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Academic All-Patriot League Teams honor student-athletes who excel on and off the field. The Patriot League football sports information directors Nominated and voted on the awards. To be eligible for the Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award and the Academic All-Patriot League Team, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and be a starter or key player in their sport. Freshmen or student-athletes in their first academic year at their school are not eligible for the honor.

2022 Patriot League Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year – Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, Gr., LB

2022 Football Academic All-Patriot League Team

Coleman Bennett, Bucknell, Jr., RB

Brent Jackson, Bucknell, Sr., S

Ethan Pitzel, Bucknell, Jr., OL

Tyler Flick, Colgate, Sr., LB

Zach Pelland, Colgate, Sr., DL

Jackson Price, Colgate, Sr., DB

James Conway, Fordham, So., LB

Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, Gr., LB

Justin Fonteneaux, Georgetown, Gr., LB

Mac Hollensteiner, Georgetown, Gr., OL

Liam Anderson Holy Cross, 5th, LB

Jordan Fuller Holy Cross, So., RB

Peter Oliver Holy Cross, 5th, RB

Marco Olivas, Lafayette, Sr., LB

Jalen Burbage, Lehigh, Sr., WR

