Three from Arizona volleyball earn All-Pac-12 Honorable mention honors

Arizona volleyball placed third on the All-Pac-12 Honorable mention list after the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. Outside hitter/opposite Sofia Moldonado DiazOH Jaelyn Hodgeand libero Kamaile Hiapo were all named to the list on Tuesday. The honors are voted on by the league’s head coaches.

Maldonado Diaz, who was the 2020 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, led the Wildcats and finished 17th in the Pac-12 with 3.18 kills per set. She improved as the year progressed, accounting for 3.37 k/s in conference play and finishing 15th in the Pac-12. She also led the team with 46 service aces, which placed her second in the conference. She had 31 of those aces during conference play, tying her for second. Her 454 points led the team by over 60 points and put her 10th in the Pac-12. She was seventh during conference play when she accounted for 321 points. She was third on the team with 158 total digs and fourth with 68 total blocks.

Fellow pin hitter Hodge was second on the team with 392.5 points and 353 kills for the season. She was responsible for 2.97 k/s for the year, placing her 21st in the league and second on the Wildcats’ team. During league play, she had 2.92 k/s. She finished with 67 total blocks, just behind Maldonado Diaz in fourth on the team.

Hiapo finished the season with 492 digs, which was tops in the Pac-12. Her 4.07 d/s were second in the league. During conference play, she placed third in the league for digs (322) and digs per set (4.08).

The Stanford Cardinal dominated the end-of-season honors with the Pac-12 Player of the Year (Kendall Kipp), Setter of the Year (Kami Miner), Libero of the Year (Elena Oglivie), and Coach of the Year (Kevin Hambly). Pac-12 Freshman of the Year went to Oregon’s Mimi Colyer.