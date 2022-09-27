Three freshmen poised to Burn their redshirt status this weekend

Virginia Tech (2-2) is four games deep in the 2022 football season and three true freshmen could see their redshirts officially burned on Saturday afternoon when the Hokies suit up against North Carolina for an ACC contest in Chapel Hill.

Through four games, Virginia Tech running back Bryce Duketight end Harrison Saint Germainand defensive end Keyshawn Burgos have seen game reps in all four games. Under the current NCAA bylaws, a player can retain their redshirt status if they play in four or fewer games during a season.

Duke, a running back and kickoff return man, has seen the most game action of any of the true freshmen this season. Through four games, Duke has recorded six rushing attempts for 25-yards, one reception for 27-yards and a touchdown, and returned two kickoffs for 36-yards.

The former three-star prospect out of Tuscarora High School (Leesburg, VA) recorded 322 carries for 2,852 yards with 36 touchdowns as a senior in high school. He was named The Washington Post’s 2021 All-Met Team Offensive Player of the Year.

Burgos, a former three-star prospect who flipped his commitment from Virginia to Virginia Tech in December, has recorded one total tackle on the season.

Saint Germain, a tight end, has seen the majority of his snaps on special teams during his true freshman season and has not recorded any statistics to date.

All three freshmen played their high school football in the state of Virginia. On Saturday, Virginia Tech kicks off against North Carolina at 3:30 PM EST on the ACC Network.

