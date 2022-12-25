Three Former Wahoos Playing on NBA Christmas Day 2022

The Virginia men’s basketball team is on a week-long break for the holiday, but UVA basketball fans can still watch a few former Wahoos play in the NBA’s Christmas Day games.

Malcolm Brogdon, Sam Hauser, and the Boston Celtics host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals, a series that went seven games. The Celtics and Bucks will Clash at TD Garden on Sunday at 5pm.

