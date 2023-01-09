Three Former Cards Reach 2022 NFL Playoffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Almost as quickly as it began, another National Football League regular season is in the books, and the NFL Playoffs are now back.

Like the last two seasons, the playoff format comprises of seven teams from each conference, with games starting with this Saturday with Wild Card Weekend. Following the Divisional Round and Conference Championship Weekend, Super Bowl LVII will take place on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

As you can expect, several former Cardinals will be competing for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy. Heading into the playoffs, three former Louisville football players are on active, reserve or practice squad rosters for the 14 teams that clinched playoff berths:

QB Teddy Bridgewater – Miami Dolphins

OT Geron Christian Sr. – Miami Dolphins

QB Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

After missing the Playoffs entirely last season, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are back this year. Despite Jackson missing the final five weeks of the regular season, Baltimore was still able to finish with a 10-7 record and clinch the No. 6 seed in the AFC. They’ll get their playoff run started on the road against the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15 at 8:15 pm on NBC.

Jackson cooled off a bit after an incredibly hot start, but still put together a fantastic year. he completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns to just seven picks, while rushing 112 times for 764 yards and three touchdowns. He has a “strong chance” to return for the Ravens’ first playoff game.

Staying in the AFC, two more former Cards in Teddy Bridgewater and Geron Christian Sr. are heading to the Playoffs with the Dolphins, who clinched their first postseason berth since 2016. Despite a five-game losing streak in the second half of the season, Miami ended the regular season with a 9-8 record to claim the seventh and final seed in the NFC. They will travel to Upstate New York and face the No. 2 Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January 15 at 1:00 pm on CBS.

Bridgewater spent most of the season on the sideline, but did manage to play in five games and make two starts due to various injuries to Tua Tagovailoa. He completed 62.0 percent of his passes for 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Christian made 10 total appearances for Kansas City, but was inactive for the final seven weeks of the season. He was waived by the Chiefs after week 17, and picked up by the Dolphins ahead of their regular season finale.

(Photo of Lamar Jackson: Nathan Ray Seebeck – USA TODAY Sports)

