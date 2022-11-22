Three football players make the all-NESCAC team

Three Hamilton College Athletes have been selected for the 2022 New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) Football All-Conference Team.

All-NESCAC Football Team release

Joseph Campanella ’26 (Hazlet, NJ/Raritan HS) made the first team on special teams as the returner. Mark Howrigan ’24 (St. Albans, Vt./Bellows Free Academy) is the tight end on the second team offense and Aidan French ’23 (Larchmont, NY/Mamaroneck HS) joins Howrigan on the second team as an Offensive lineman. All three are on the all-conference team for the first time.

Campanella returned eight kickoffs for a total of 197 yards. His average of 24.63 yards per return led the NESCAC. His Longest return was 52 yards at Tufts University on October 29.

Howrigan started all nine games and finished with 43 catches for 452 yards and one touchdown. He was seventh in the conference in receptions per game and 14th in yards receiving per game. Howrigan was named the NESCAC Special Teams Player of the Week on September 26 after a 24-10 win against Amherst College. They blocked one punt and tackled a runner before they could gain a first down on a fake punt try against the Mammoths.

French started all nine games at offensive tackle. They didn’t allow a sack and helped the Continentals average more than 100 yards rushing per game.