Three First Half Goals Lift #7 North Park Over Oles

Pictures from: Angelina Azzo Dr. Jeff Nelson, Paige Wilcox

CHICAGO, Ill. – In a national Showdown at the Holmgren Athletic Complex on Friday night, the seventh-ranked North Park men’s soccer team topped 15th-ranked St. Olaf College 4-2. The Vikings utilized a three-goal first half, including a pair of PK goals by William de Carro to secure the win.

Despite a four-goal game, the Vikings were behind the eight ball early.

St. Olaf’s Hakeen Morgan stole the ball from the Viking defense near midfield before ripping a 30-yard shot into the goal just a minute into the game.

However, the goal would be neutralized not long after when de Carro converted on a PK goal in the 8thth minute, following an Oles hand ball in the box. Isak Flo tacked on his second goal of the season when passes from Vidar Rydell and Angel Barriga connected on Flo’s flash in the box as North Park took a 2-1 lead in the 17ththminute.

Another foul, this time occurring when the St. Olaf goalkeeper took out Flo in the far-right corner of the box, put de Carro in position to convert on his second PK of the game. Taking advantage of the opportunity before Halftime (42n.d minute), de Carro sent a low shot into the bottom-right of the goal to give NPU a two-goal lead.

DeCarro converts on the PK for the third goal against the Oles pic.twitter.com/JbPkKCrA70 — North Park Vikings (@VikingsNPU) September 10, 2022

The Oles had a late push in the final 30 seconds of the first half when NPU keeper Alfred Swärd hit the ground to save a Bouncing shot before hopping to his feet to catch the next shot aimed for the top-left corner of the goal. Saving both, the Vikings held a two-goal lead at the half.

St. Olaf hit the gas minutes into the second half when Clemente Arcuch Puig drove a 47th minute goal into the bottom-right of the net, cutting the NPU lead to one.

Throughout the rest of the half, the Oles out-shot the Vikings 14-5 and had three corner kick opportunities. However, the Vikings kept their distance and even added the cherry on top with a 20-yard, left-footed goal by Noel Holm in the 90sth minute, Assisted by Tobias Lunde .

Holm with the dagger right at the end of the game. Assist to Lunde pic.twitter.com/SuzlIwf8vV — North Park Vikings (@VikingsNPU) September 10, 2022

Quick Hits:

Two goals for de Carro, Holm and Flo add one

Assists for Rydell, Lunde, and Barriga

Swärd saves five shots, setting a new season high

High energy match on Friday: eight yellow cards and 35 fouls divided up

What’s Next?

North Park (4-0) faces another quality opponent in 20th-ranked WashU next Wednesday, September 14. Kickoff at the Holmgren Athletic Complex is set for 5pm.