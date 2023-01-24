Three female officials officiate Lee County boys basketball game

Three female officials officiate Lee County boys basketball game

Prior to Monday night’s boys basketball game between Bishop Verot and SFCA, Vikings Athletic director Greg Coleman received a phone call from Pat Eberle who arranges officials on behalf of the South Gulf Basketball Officials Association.

Eberle wanted a picture of the three officials, Rachel Ladygo, McKenna Beach, and Karlea Kyllo.

The latest The News-Press/Naples Daily News boys and girls basketball Power Rankings

SWFL High School Sports Report: Basketball and Soccer results for Jan 23-28

Why would he want a picture of officials?

Because they were making history.

Monday’s game marked the first time the association assigned three female referees to officiate a boys basketball game in Lee County, which SFCA won 41-39 over Bishop Verot inside the John Nevins Gymnasium.

McKenna Beach, left, referees the Bishop Verot - SFCA basketball game on Monday, Jan 23, 2023, in Fort Myers.

“I was driving here and our assigner (Eberle) called me,” said Ladygo, the lead official. “And he was meaning to call me all day, but he said that there’s a possibility that the news might be here because it’s an all-girls crew, and this is the first time in the history of our association that’s ever happened.”

Coleman commended the three officials and added that Ladygo, Beach, and Kyllo could easily handle a state championship game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button