Three ex-Wolverines score TDs in Week 13 of the NFL season

It was a memorable week for former University of Michigan Offensive players in the NFL.

Cleveland Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, Houston Texans receiver Nico Collins and Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans each scored touchdowns in Week 13, while quarterback Tom Brady threw a touchdown pass with 8 seconds remaining to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 17-16 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Peoples-Jones, a 2020 sixth-round pick, is Cleveland’s second-leading receiver in 2022 but made his biggest impact on special teams Sunday in a 27-14 win over the Houston Texans.

With the Browns trailing 5-0 late in the first half, the former five-star recruit out of Detroit Cass Tech returned a punt 76 yards for a score. It was the first punt return touchdown of his NFL career, while he also added three catches for 44 yards.

Collins is Emerging as Houston’s No. 1 receiver. The 2021 third-round pick has at least three catches in four straight games, including three for 35 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Browns. It was his second touchdown reception of the season for Collins, who is second on the team with 37 catches for 481 yards this season.

Evans played just two Offensive snaps in a 27-14 win over the Kansas City Chiefs but made them count. He scored the game-winning touchdown with 8:54 remaining in the fourth quarter, catching a Joe Burrow pass out of the backfield and finding the end zone from 8 yards out. The win keeps Cincinnati tied for first place with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North at 8-4.

Meanwhile, Brady’s game-winning touchdown drive gave Tampa Bay (6-6) some more cushion in the NFC South. He finished 36 of 54 passing for 281 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.