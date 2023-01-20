Three Eastern Kentucky basketball legends named to KHSAA Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) – Three Legends of basketball in the mountains have been named to the 2023 class of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

Carolyn Alexander, BB King, and Randy Napier have all been named to the 2023 class that also includes former Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen.

Alexander was 1998 Miss Basketball runner-up as she led Hazard to a 1997 state championship and back-to-back all-A titles. Her more than 3,700 points rank fifth all-time.

King not only led Knott Central to two Sweet 16 Appearances as a player, but in his 12 seasons as Coach of the Patriots, he led the team to four consecutive district and region titles from 2012-2015, part of eight trips to the region final during his tenure. King coached the beginning of this season at Breathitt County before his death in December.

Napier coached girls basketball at MC Napier and Perry Central High School for 38 seasons, and he is the all-time winningest girls basketball coach in state history, going 886-285 in 1,171 games coached. His teams won 22 district titles, 10 regional titles and one state championship.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, April 30 at the Central Back Center Ballroom in Lexington.

