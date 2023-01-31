Three Duke basketball products among top 12 NBA Rookies

Duke basketball great Paolo Banchero, last summer’s No. 1 overall draft pick, seems close to locking up the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He’s been the front runner all season. Moreover, his résumé is only growing stronger.

On Monday night, the 6-foot-10 forward led the Orlando Magic (20-31) to a 119-109 upset win at the Philadelphia 76ers (32-17), despite trailing by as many as 21 points. Banchero tallied a team-high 29 points, and his nine rebounds tied another former Duke basketball forward, Wendell Carter Jr., for the most among Magic players.

In his 44 appearances this season, Banchero is averaging 20.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Furthermore, it’s worth noting that the Magic, who started the season 5-20, are now 15-6 across their past 21 games.

Meanwhile, as of the most recent update to the 2022-23 Kia Rookie Ladder, Paolo Banchero has the company of two former Blue Devil teammates among the top 12 in the race. That suggests the 2021-22 ACC Rookie of the Year shouldn’t have been the only Duke basketball product to become a 2022 Lottery pick.

Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin, who heard his name at No. 16 overall on draft night, now sits at No. 10 is the Kia Rookie Ladder. And Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, who came off the board one spot ahead of Griffin, made his debut at No. 12.

Griffin is averaging 9.7 points and 2.1 rebounds in his 47 games for the Hawks (25-26) while shooting 40.8 percent beyond the arc. He’s carved out a vital role, even knocking down a couple of game-winning baskets so far this season.

Williams is averaging 7.2 points and 5.2 rebounds in his 20 games for the Hornets (15-36); he spent most of the first two months of the season developing in the G League. The 7-footer has averaged 9.8 points across the past six games, and the Hornets are 4-2 in that span.

