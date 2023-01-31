Three Duke basketball products among top 12 NBA Rookies

Duke basketball great Paolo Banchero, last summer’s No. 1 overall draft pick, seems close to locking up the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He’s been the front runner all season. Moreover, his résumé is only growing stronger.

RELATED: 30 percent of All-Star starters are Blue Devils

On Monday night, the 6-foot-10 forward led the Orlando Magic (20-31) to a 119-109 upset win at the Philadelphia 76ers (32-17), despite trailing by as many as 21 points. Banchero tallied a team-high 29 points, and his nine rebounds tied another former Duke basketball forward, Wendell Carter Jr., for the most among Magic players.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button