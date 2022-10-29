Three-day Panorama International Literature Festival to be held from January 29

The three-day Panorama International Literature Festival dedicated to spreading Humanitarian values ​​across the globe will be held at Central University of Kerala beginning January 29.

The festival globally organized by Writers Capital Foundation was announced by eminent Indian Writer and Jnanpith awardee Dr Prathibha Ray last week who will grace the event as the chief guest.

“Man is lonely today because he builds walls instead of bridges. Literature builds bridges and breaks down walls and enriches human personality,” said Dr Prathibha Ray announcing the event.

Eminent writers from across the country will participate in the event. Apart from the Central University of Kerala, Kerala Sahitya Akademi and Kerala Chalachitra Akademi are the major partners of the 3-day event themed ‘Air’.

Regarding the theme of the festival, Ray said, “The theme of the festival which discusses both philosophical and environmental aspects of air is relevant in the present day. I hope that the platform would facilitate excellent deliberations, cross-cultural communication and a reaffirmation of the power of the written word.”

The festival will be held in hybrid mode this year where delegates will present their works. In India, the festival is being partnered with the Central University of Kerala and Kerala Sahitya Akademi.

Although internationally, Spain is hosting the event, the national event in India will be held in the Kerala Central University campus in Kasaragod of Kerala.

“It is the linguistic/cultural diversity of Kasaragod, a land of seven languages, that attracted the Panorama International Literary Festival to the Kasaragod district of Kerala,” said noted poet and Organizing committee chairman Dr. Bhawani Shankar Nilal.

“As many as seven languages ​​are being spoken in this northern district of Kerala. Writers from different parts of the country are participating in the three-day event in and around the campus,” he added.

Apart from inspiring writers for presenting their works on the theme, the festival also aims at spreading awareness of air pollution, one of the key issues the human race is facing now.