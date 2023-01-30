Three-class North Dakota basketball proposal revised

BISMARCK, ND (KFYR) – The latest meeting on a three-class basketball proposal produced a few changes.

The two main ones are eliminating the multiplier and forming a Reclassification committee for all sports with more than two divisions.

Instead of having students who do not attend school in their home district counting double, the new approach has schools with between 100 and 399 kids, located in a city with a Double-A basketball team, playing in Class-A schools with over 400 in a Double-A town will be Double-A as well.

This means schools like Trinity, Shiloh and Oak Grove will be in the middle class, and towns like Beulah, Watford City, Hazen and Killdeer will join them in Class-A.

Horace and Minot North will be Double-A.

Right now, the dividing line is 325 — above are Class-A and below are in Class-B.

The Double-A line jumps to 650, however, St. Mary’s and Fargo Shanley will opt up.

Class-A will be between 162 and 649, with the exceptions already mentioned, and the Class-B cut-off will be less than 162.

If this is approved, the North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors will vote next month to determine if it will start next year or in two years.

