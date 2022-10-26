Three-class basketball in North Dakota getting closer to a reality – InForum

FARGO – North Dakota high school basketball is inching closer to a major facelift.

The focus group that proposed going to a three-class system for basketball announced Wednesday that they have received more than sixty percent of approval from member schools, which is above the threshold needed to take the proposal to the North Dakota High School Activities Association.

“I don’t want to get the cart before the horse. This is step one of two. We are going to continue to reach out to member schools and hopefully get to 82 schools, which would be 65 percent.” said Valley City Schools superintendent Josh Johnson, who has served as spokesperson for the focus group.

Class B schools that either supported or did not have three classes for basketball in North Dakota. (Special to WDAY Sports)

77 schools have sent in approval letters for the three-class system, with co-ops counted, the number reaches 105.

No private schools have sent in letters of support, citing a “multiplier” for school enrollment that doubles those private schools’ enrollment as the reason not to sign off.

“Everyone is in agreement that three classes are the way to go.” Johnson added. “It was never about public vs private schools. The reality that some schools will be opposed to it and the private schools are opposed.”

The next step for the group is to prevent the three-class proposal and support letters to the North Dakota High School Activities Association. The group intends to do that early next week with a hope that the executive board of the NDHSAA will sign off on the plan for the 2023-24 season.

Matt Fetsch, executive director of the NDHSAA says the next scheduled board meeting is slated for December 1st.

The new classes would be identified as Class AA, A and B. Enrollment sizes would be defined as 576 students or more in AA, 180-575 in Class A and under 180 in Class B.

This would also create two more state tournaments in probably two different cities as well, adding more logistical challenges to try and implement for the ’23-24 school year.

The focus group formed a website for the member schools to look at in August and have been seeking feedback for the proposal since then.

Under this proposal, the last two Class B Champions in both girls and boys basketball would move up to the Class A division (Grafton, Kindred and Four Winds-Minnewaukan).

Central Cass’ Decontee Smith steals the ball from a Carrington player in the semifinals of the North Dakota Class B girls basketball tournament Friday, March 5, in Minot. Eric Hylden / Forum News Service

“It’s been 59 years since Class C basketball was dissolved in North Dakota. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. If we’re not going to change the way we’re doing things we can ‘t expect participation numbers to increase or the number of teams we have.’