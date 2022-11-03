Three boys basketball teams move up to CIAC Division I bracket

Three boys basketball teams opted up into CIAC Division I for the upcoming season while three others moved down.

The three teams to move down were Fairfield Warde, New Britain and Windsor. This is the first time the CIAC is allowing teams to move down from Division I. It remains a 16-team bracket for the first time.

Hillhouse and Notre Dame opted into Division I last season. Wilton lost to eventual Champion Bristol Central in overtime in last season’s Division II state semifinals and to Ridgefield in the FCIAC tournament final.

The one caveat about moving down from Division I was if it wasn’t a school of choice. Warde, New Britain and Windsor were the lowest three teams based on the CIAC’s ranking formula that were in that category in the preliminary divisions.

All three teams played in Division I last season. Windsor advanced the furthest, to the semifinals, falling to Notre Dame-West Haven.

The other 13 teams in Division I are: East Catholic, the defending champion, Notre Dame-West Haven, Northwest Catholic, Ridgefield, Danbury, Fairfield Prep, Naugatuck, Bristol Central, Kolbe Cathedral, West Haven, Norwich Free Academy and Wilbur Cross.

There are still five divisions. There are 39 teams in Division II, 38 in Division 3, 41 in Division 4 and 47 in Division 5.

The formula for determining divisions remained the same: using two-thirds of each school’s enrollment, league multipliers (the largest Leagues have the biggest multipliers) and success in tournament factor for the schools of choice only.

The regular season begins on Dec. 15.

[email protected]; @nhrJoeMorelli

2022-23 CIAC Boys basketball Divisions

Division I (16)

Bristol Central
Danbury
East Catholic
Fairfield Prep
Hillhouse
Kolbe Cathedral
Naugatuck
Northwest Catholic
Norwich Free Academy
Notre Dame-Fairfield
Notre Dame-West Haven
Ridgefield
West Haven
Westhill
Wilbur Cross
Wilton

Division II (39)

Amistad
Amity
Avon
Bassick
Brian McMahon
Conrad
Crosby
Daniel Hand
East Hartford
Enfield
Fairfield Ludlowe
Fairfield Warde
Farmington
Glastonbury
Greenwich
Guilford
Hamden
Holy Cross
Immaculate
Kennedy
Maloney
Manchester
Middletown
New Britain
New Canaan
Newtown
RHAM
Simsbury
SMS
Southington
St. Bernard
St. Joseph
Stamford
Staples
Stratford
Tolland
Trumbull
Windsor
Xavier

Division III (38)

Ansonia
Berlin
Bethel
Bloomfield
Branford
Bunnell
Capital Prep
Cheshire
Darien
EO Smith
East Haven
East Lyme
Fitch
Hall
Hartford Public
Joel Barlow
Jonathan Law
Killingly
Ledyard
Lewis Mills
Lyman Hall
Login
New London
Newington
Norwalk
Platt
Pomperaug
Prince Tech
Sheehan
Shelton
South Windsor
St. Paul Catholic
Stonington
Torrington
Waterford
WCA
Wethersfield
Wilby

Division IV (41)

Abbott Tech
Bacon Academy
Bridgeport Central
Bristol Eastern
Brookfield
Bullard Havens Tech
Canton
Career Magnet
Cheney Tech
Cromwell
Ellington
Forum
Goodwin Tech
Granby Memorial
Griswold
Harding
Montville
Morgan
New Fairfield
New Milford
North Haven
Northwestern
Old Lyme
Oxford
Plainfield
Plainville
Platt Tech
Rockville
Seymour
Somers
Suffield
Terryville
Valley Regional
Wamogo
Watertown
Weaver
Weston
Windham
Windham Tech
Woodland
Woodstock Academy

Division V (47)

Achievement First
Aerospace
Bolton
Bulkeley
Classical Magnet
Coginchaug
Comp Sci
Coventry
Derby
East Granby
East Hampton
East Windsor
Ellis Tech
Gilbert
Grasso Tech
Haddam-Killingworth
Hale Ray
HMTCA
Housatonic Regional
Innovation
International
Kaynor Tech
Litchfield
Lyman Memorial
Nonnewaug
North Branford
Norwich Tech
O’Brien Tech
Old Saybrook
Parish Hill
Portland
Putnam
Rocky Hill
Shepaug Valley
Stafford
Thomaston
Tourtellotte
University
Vinal Tech
Westbrook
Wheeler
Whitney Tech
Wilcox Tech
Windsor Locks
Wolcott
Wolcott Tech
Wright Tech


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button