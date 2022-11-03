Three boys basketball teams move up to CIAC Division I bracket

Three boys basketball teams opted up into CIAC Division I for the upcoming season while three others moved down.

The three teams to move down were Fairfield Warde, New Britain and Windsor. This is the first time the CIAC is allowing teams to move down from Division I. It remains a 16-team bracket for the first time.

Hillhouse and Notre Dame opted into Division I last season. Wilton lost to eventual Champion Bristol Central in overtime in last season’s Division II state semifinals and to Ridgefield in the FCIAC tournament final.

The one caveat about moving down from Division I was if it wasn’t a school of choice. Warde, New Britain and Windsor were the lowest three teams based on the CIAC’s ranking formula that were in that category in the preliminary divisions.

All three teams played in Division I last season. Windsor advanced the furthest, to the semifinals, falling to Notre Dame-West Haven.

The other 13 teams in Division I are: East Catholic, the defending champion, Notre Dame-West Haven, Northwest Catholic, Ridgefield, Danbury, Fairfield Prep, Naugatuck, Bristol Central, Kolbe Cathedral, West Haven, Norwich Free Academy and Wilbur Cross.

There are still five divisions. There are 39 teams in Division II, 38 in Division 3, 41 in Division 4 and 47 in Division 5.

The formula for determining divisions remained the same: using two-thirds of each school’s enrollment, league multipliers (the largest Leagues have the biggest multipliers) and success in tournament factor for the schools of choice only.

The regular season begins on Dec. 15.

2022-23 CIAC Boys basketball Divisions Division I (16) Bristol Central

Danbury

East Catholic

Fairfield Prep

Hillhouse

Kolbe Cathedral

Naugatuck

Northwest Catholic

Norwich Free Academy

Notre Dame-Fairfield

Notre Dame-West Haven

Ridgefield

West Haven

Westhill

Wilbur Cross

Wilton Division II (39) Amistad

Amity

Avon

Bassick

Brian McMahon

Conrad

Crosby

Daniel Hand

East Hartford

Enfield

Fairfield Ludlowe

Fairfield Warde

Farmington

Glastonbury

Greenwich

Guilford

Hamden

Holy Cross

Immaculate

Kennedy

Maloney

Manchester

Middletown

New Britain

New Canaan

Newtown

RHAM

Simsbury

SMS

Southington

St. Bernard

St. Joseph

Stamford

Staples

Stratford

Tolland

Trumbull

Windsor

Xavier Division III (38) Ansonia

Berlin

Bethel

Bloomfield

Branford

Bunnell

Capital Prep

Cheshire

Darien

EO Smith

East Haven

East Lyme

Fitch

Hall

Hartford Public

Joel Barlow

Jonathan Law

Killingly

Ledyard

Lewis Mills

Lyman Hall

New London

Newington

Norwalk

Platt

Pomperaug

Prince Tech

Sheehan

Shelton

South Windsor

St. Paul Catholic

Stonington

Torrington

Waterford

WCA

Wethersfield

Wilby Division IV (41) Abbott Tech

Bacon Academy

Bridgeport Central

Bristol Eastern

Brookfield

Bullard Havens Tech

Canton

Career Magnet

Cheney Tech

Cromwell

Ellington

Forum

Goodwin Tech

Granby Memorial

Griswold

Harding

Montville

Morgan

New Fairfield

New Milford

North Haven

Northwestern

Old Lyme

Oxford

Plainfield

Plainville

Platt Tech

Rockville

Seymour

Somers

Suffield

Terryville

Valley Regional

Wamogo

Watertown

Weaver

Weston

Windham

Windham Tech

Woodland

Woodstock Academy Division V (47) Achievement First

Aerospace

Bolton

Bulkeley

Classical Magnet

Coginchaug

Comp Sci

Coventry

Derby

East Granby

East Hampton

East Windsor

Ellis Tech

Gilbert

Grasso Tech

Haddam-Killingworth

Hale Ray

HMTCA

Housatonic Regional

Innovation

International

Kaynor Tech

Litchfield

Lyman Memorial

Nonnewaug

North Branford

Norwich Tech

O’Brien Tech

Old Saybrook

Parish Hill

Portland

Putnam

Rocky Hill

Shepaug Valley

Stafford

Thomaston

Tourtellotte

University

Vinal Tech

Westbrook

Wheeler

Whitney Tech

Wilcox Tech

Windsor Locks

Wolcott

Wolcott Tech

Wright Tech



