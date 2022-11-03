Three boys basketball teams move up to CIAC Division I bracket Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram Three boys basketball teams opted up into CIAC Division I for the upcoming season while three others moved down. The three teams to move down were Fairfield Warde, New Britain and Windsor. This is the first time the CIAC is allowing teams to move down from Division I. It remains a 16-team bracket for the first time. Hillhouse and Notre Dame opted into Division I last season. Wilton lost to eventual Champion Bristol Central in overtime in last season’s Division II state semifinals and to Ridgefield in the FCIAC tournament final. The one caveat about moving down from Division I was if it wasn’t a school of choice. Warde, New Britain and Windsor were the lowest three teams based on the CIAC’s ranking formula that were in that category in the preliminary divisions. All three teams played in Division I last season. Windsor advanced the furthest, to the semifinals, falling to Notre Dame-West Haven. The other 13 teams in Division I are: East Catholic, the defending champion, Notre Dame-West Haven, Northwest Catholic, Ridgefield, Danbury, Fairfield Prep, Naugatuck, Bristol Central, Kolbe Cathedral, West Haven, Norwich Free Academy and Wilbur Cross. There are still five divisions. There are 39 teams in Division II, 38 in Division 3, 41 in Division 4 and 47 in Division 5. The formula for determining divisions remained the same: using two-thirds of each school’s enrollment, league multipliers (the largest Leagues have the biggest multipliers) and success in tournament factor for the schools of choice only. The regular season begins on Dec. 15. [email protected]; @nhrJoeMorelli 2022-23 CIAC Boys basketball Divisions Division I (16) Bristol CentralDanburyEast CatholicFairfield PrepHillhouseKolbe CathedralNaugatuckNorthwest CatholicNorwich Free AcademyNotre Dame-FairfieldNotre Dame-West HavenRidgefieldWest HavenWesthillWilbur CrossWilton Division II (39) AmistadAmityAvonBassickBrian McMahonConradCrosbyDaniel HandEast HartfordEnfieldFairfield LudloweFairfield WardeFarmingtonGlastonburyGreenwichGuilfordHamdenHoly CrossImmaculateKennedyMaloneyManchesterMiddletownNew BritainNew CanaanNewtownRHAMSimsburySMSSouthingtonSt. BernardSt. JosephStamfordStaplesStratfordTollandTrumbullWindsorXavier Division III (38) AnsoniaBerlinBethelBloomfieldBranfordBunnellCapital PrepCheshireDarienEO SmithEast HavenEast LymeFitchHallHartford PublicJoel BarlowJonathan LawKillinglyLedyardLewis MillsLyman HallLoginNew LondonNewingtonNorwalkPlattPomperaugPrince TechSheehanSheltonSouth WindsorSt. Paul CatholicStoningtonTorringtonWaterfordWCAWethersfieldWilby Division IV (41) Abbott TechBacon AcademyBridgeport CentralBristol EasternBrookfieldBullard Havens TechCantonCareer MagnetCheney TechCromwellEllingtonForumGoodwin TechGranby MemorialGriswoldHardingMontvilleMorganNew FairfieldNew MilfordNorth HavenNorthwesternOld LymeOxfordPlainfieldPlainvillePlatt TechRockvilleSeymourSomersSuffieldTerryvilleValley RegionalWamogoWatertownWeaverWestonWindhamWindham TechWoodlandWoodstock Academy Division V (47) Achievement FirstAerospaceBoltonBulkeleyClassical MagnetCoginchaugComp SciCoventryDerbyEast GranbyEast HamptonEast WindsorEllis TechGilbertGrasso TechHaddam-KillingworthHale RayHMTCAHousatonic RegionalInnovationInternationalKaynor TechLitchfieldLyman MemorialNonnewaugNorth BranfordNorwich TechO’Brien TechOld SaybrookParish HillPortlandPutnamRocky HillShepaug ValleyStaffordThomastonTourtellotteUniversityVinal TechWestbrookWheelerWhitney TechWilcox TechWindsor LocksWolcottWolcott TechWright Tech Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram