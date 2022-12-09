Three Blue Devils Named United Soccer Coaches All-America

DURHAM – Duke men’s soccer had three players selected as All-Americans by United Soccer Coaches, the organization announced on Friday. Peter Stroud earned First Team recognition as one of only five players in the country to earn multiple All-America honors during their Careers and is joined by sophomore Shakur Mohammed on the First Team. Graduate student goalkeeper Eliot Hamill was named to the Second Team. Mohammed and Hamill became Duke’s 39th and 40th All-Americans in program history.

The three All-America selections are tied for the most in a single Duke season and is the first time Duke has accomplished the feat since 1985. The three selections in 1985 included current head Coach John Kerr who was joined by Tom Cain on the First Team while goalkeeper Pat Johnston earned Second Team recognition.

In Kerr’s head coaching tenure in Durham, the Blue Devils have had 11 individuals win at least one All-America distinction, with Mohammed and Hamill joining Stroud, James Belshaw, Ryan Finley, Mike Grella, Sebastian Ibeagha, Daniele Proch, Andrew Wenger and Brian White.

Stroud becomes the first Duke player to earn consecutive All-America honors since Wenger did so in 2010 and 2011. Stroud, a junior from Chester, NJ, is a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist and was tabbed the top player in the country in both TopDrawerSoccer’s preseason and midseason Top 100. He earned his second consecutive All-South Region First Team recognition earlier this week and was a United Soccer Coaches All-American Third Team selection last season. His five assists during the regular season set a new career high and the junior added two goals in 2022 to become the first player in ACC history to earn back-to-back ACC Midfielder of the Year recognition while also being named First Team All-ACC .

A native of Kumasi, Ghana, Mohammed earns his first All-America recognition after being one of only three sophomores named as a MAC Hermann Semifinalist. He scored a team-high 10 goals in 2022 and is second in the country for game-winning goals with six. Mohammed’s 10 goals and 22 total points helped Duke finish undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 1999. The strong sophomore season vaulted Mohammed from 60th in TopDrawerSoccer’s preseason Top 100 to 11th in the midseason iteration. Mohammed earned ACC Offensive Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC and First Team All-South Region honors in 2022. The sophomore recorded three multi-goal games, including back-to-back braces against Notre Dame and George Washington in October.

Hamill returned for another season as a graduate student this year and turned in a stellar performance in goal for the Blue Devils. The Scarsdale, NY, native was named ACC Goalkeeper of the Year, First Team All-ACC and First-Team All-South region. He played all 1,710 minutes and finished with a .579 goals against average and a .845 save percentage, both career bests. Hamill tallied 12 clean sheets this season, tied for second-most in program history with Johnston.

This year’s All-Americans will be recognized for their accomplishments at the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony & Reception on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention.

