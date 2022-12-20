Three Bison Named to Summit League Volleyball All-Academic Team

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The North Dakota State volleyball team earned three Summit League Academic All-League selections, the conference announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Kelley Johnson , Syra Tanchin and Ali Hinze were all named to the Summit League Academic All-League Team. NDSU led the conference with three selections, while Omaha and South Dakota each earned two.

Johnson picked up the Honor for the second time in her career and boasts a 4.00 GPA in Biological sciences. She passed out a career-high 1,342 assists this season, which led the Summit League and ranked eighth in the nation. The Eagan, Minn., native was named the Summit League Setter of the Year, earned a spot on the All-Summit League First Team and was named the Summit League Scholar of the Championship earlier this season.

Tanchin, who was named to the Summit League First Team and was an AVCA North All-Region Honorable Mention this season, holds a 3.80 GPA in Biological sciences. She ranked third in the Summit League with a career-high 447 total kills. Tanchin finished her career with 1,209 kills, which ranks 18th all-time in NDSU history. She is one of only nine players to reach the 1,000 Kills mark in the NDSU Division I era.

Hinze registered a 3.85 GPA in business and tallied a career-high 446 kills this season, which ranked fourth in the Summit League. She reached double digits in kills in 28 matches, including a streak of 21 straight to close out the season. Hinze, who was also named to the Summit League First Team this season, surpassed the 1,000 career Kills mark with 1,052 and is one of nine players in the NDSU Division I era to reach the mark, joining Tanchin.

To be eligible for the Academic All-League team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.30 (on a 4.0 scale), completed at least one full academic year at the current institution and participated in 50 percent of their team’s competitions.

Nominations are brought forth by sports information directors from the league’s ten institutions and voting is conducted by both the SIDs and facility Athletic representatives (FARs). The team is made up of the seven student-athletes receiving the most votes with all ties standing.