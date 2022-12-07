Three Big Ten Soccer Student-Athletes Named Academic All-Americans

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Three Big Ten Conference soccer student-athletes have been selected as Academic All-Americans by members of the College Sports Communicators (CSC), the organization recently announced. Michigan State Graduate student defender Ruby Diodati was named to the First Team, while Penn State Graduate student forward Ally Schlegel and Indiana senior forward Ryan Wittenbrink claimed spots on the Women’s and men’s Third Teams, respectively.

Diodati became the first Spartan named Big Ten Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Year, after recording 10 points and eight assists in leading Michigan State to the 2022 Big Ten championship.

A four-time All-Big Ten Conference performer, Schlegel led the league with 29 points and 13 goals as the Nittany Lions claimed the 2022 Big Ten Tournament title.

Wittenbrink was named to the All-Big Ten Men’s Soccer First Team after leading the league with nine assists, while his 27 points and nine goals ranked second.

In order to be considered for Academic All-America status, students must not only maintain a minimum 3.30 GPA, but must also be a starter or key reserve, competing in at least 50 percent of their school’s contests.

A full list of the Big Ten soccer Academic All-Americans can be found below, with the complete rundown of Division I soccer Academic All-Americans available by clicking here.

CSC Soccer Academic All-Americans

First Team

Ruby Diodati, Gr., D, Michigan State (3.92/3.91, Global Health)

Third Team

Ally Schlegel, Gr., F, Penn State (3.86, Management & Organizational Leadership)

Ryan Wittenbrink, Sr., F, Indiana (3.58, Finance & Accounting)