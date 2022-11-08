Three Big 12 Teams Receive NCAA Soccer Championship Bids

TCU, Texas, and West Virginia earned spots in the field of 64 for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship, announced on Monday.

The Mountaineers defeated TCU in the Finals of the 2022 Sprouts Farmers Market Big 12 Soccer Championship to claim the Conference’s automatic bid and the No. 7 seeds Teams in their quadrant include No. 2-seed Penn State, No. 3-seed Virginia, and No. 6-seed Tennessee.

West Virginia Returns to the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd timen.d time in program history after missing last season. Rival Virginia Tech travels to Morgantown for a noon ET kickoff on Sunday, November 13. The two teams last faced each other in 2015.

TCU is making a seventh-straight NCAA tournament appearance as the Horned Frogs received an at-large bid and a No. 5 seed. Conference USA champions, the UTSA Roadrunners, head to Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium to face a TCU team that leads 7-0-0 in series history for a 7 pm CT match on Friday.

Texas, the Big 12 regular season champion, rounded out the Big 12 squads that received a postseason bid. The Longhorns earned a No. 7-seed in a quadrant that houses No. 2-seed Duke, No. 3-seed South Carolina, and No. 6-seed Harvard. Texas hosts Texas A&M for the first time in their three matchups in the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 5 pm CT.

The first round will be played November 11-13, while the second and third rounds will be held November 18 and 20. Quarterfinals take place on November 25 and 26. The 41St The Women’s College Cup will be held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, on December 2 and 5.

