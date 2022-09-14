Three basketball stars Transform Shanley’s football team – InForum

Fargo Shanley kicker Matthew Berg (13) approaches the ball during kickoff against West Fargo at Sid Cichy Stadium on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. David Samson/The Forum

Shanley football is 3-0 and leads the EDC in passing yards, thanks in part to some basketball stars who are back on the football field.

Wide receivers Vuciri Hakim, Kaden Christmann, and Conner Kraft hadn’t played football in two years, stepping away to focus on basketball.

“These three basketball kids have really transformed our team this year,” said head Coach Troy Mattern. “Anytime we lose any kid for whatever reason, we don’t like that.

“I don’t think I left a basketball game without me finding them and making sure I was always in there ear and always pecking at them.”

Deacon’s coaches and players convinced them to get back on the gridiron and the trio has combined for eight touchdowns in three games this year. >>>Full story here.

Bison receiver Zach Mathis healthy, making most of opportunities for big plays

North Dakota State’s Zach Mathis runs with the ball for a 40-yard touchdown against North Carolina A&T during their football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Fargodome. Alyssa Goelzer/The Forum

When Zach Mathis caught his first career touchdown pass at North Dakota State earlier this season, the senior receiver had one of his best friends and former teammates to congratulate him on the sideline.

Christian Watson — who now plays for the Green Bay Packers — was at NDSU’s season-opener a couple of weeks ago at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

“That definitely was amazing for me because he’s one of my best friends,” said Mathis, who is from Tampa, Fla. “For him to be there truly meant a lot to me.”

The 31-yard touchdown catch against Drake was memorable for another reason.

“That was the same exact play that (Watson) caught his (first) touchdown on,” Mathis said. “Me and Christian, we share a lot of weird stuff like that. If his knee is aching, my knee is aching. It’s weird.” >>> Full story here.