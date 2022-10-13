‘Three Amigas’ lead the way for girls golf team

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A trio of girls is hoping to change the future of girls golf, not just at their high school but throughout their county.

What You Need To Know South Oldham High School girls golf team is hoping to expand in the coming seasons

A trio of girls known as “Three Amigas” are leading the way for varsity golf at South Oldham

Freshman, Avery Suter qualified for state golf tournament

The trio of freshman Avery Suter and 7th grade Twins Maggie and Zoe Walker, better known as the “Three Amigas” make up the varsity golf team at South Oldham High School.

“They have been at the golf academy at Persimmon Ridge for five, six years together, doing Clinics and individual lessons, group lessons, they have been together for a long time, just those three,” Assistant Coach Clay Suter said.

During her 8th grade year, Suter played varsity golf with a senior who has since graduated. So after finding out Avery would be the sole member of the team her freshman year, the Walker Twins were asked to join the team.

“It’s actually really fun when they ask you what grade you’re in and you just have to say 7th,” said Zoe Walker. “When they know I’m a 7th grader, they realize that I’m good enough to be on the high school team I would say,” Maggie Walker added.

“I don’t really know how long I’ve been playing. I’ve been playing for a long time I guess,” Zoe said. “I just started randomly because our family all plays golf.”

Suter had her hesitations about getting into the sport. “I didn’t really like it at first, I didn’t. It felt like a chore, but I do now,” Avery Suter said.

The “Three Amigas,” were formed to build the golf program at SOHS, from the ground up. “It was more for Avery’s sake so she had more people to rely on and not just herself and it was also to get us better at pushing our own golf carts for middle school because middle school was really hard for us the first year,” Maggie said.

The challenge is more than just hitting a hole in one.

“For an 18-hole tournament, it’s usually four girls as a team, and so I kind of hope we at least have a team and not three individuals playing for the same school,” Maggie said.

It’s all about finding girls to play alongside them.

“That more girls will figure out it’s not super serious, that it’s something you can have fun with, like you don’t have to be great at it to be a part of it,” Suter said.

Suter shot a personal best of 80 at the KHSAA Region 6 golf tournament to advance to the state golf tournament.