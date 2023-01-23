Three ACC teams ranked in AP men’s college basketball poll, Wake Forest earns first vote

Check out our Week 11 ACC Basketball Power Rankings here.

After not having a vote in the AP Top 25 this season, Wake Forest earned their first Monday. The team has still yet to be ranked since Feb. 15, 2010.

The Deacs have defeated one Top 25 team in No. 24 Clemson, and two receiving votes squads in No. 26 Duke (106) and No. 37 Wisconsin (6).

The ACC continues to have three teams representing them in the Top 25, while four teams received votes.

The full Top 25 is listed below.

Jan. 23 AP Poll:

1. Purdue (19-1)

2. Alabama (17-2)

3. Houston (18-2)

4. Tennessee (16-3)

5. Kansas State (17-2)

6. Arizona (17-3)

7. Virginia (17-3)

8. UCLA (17-3)

9. Kansas (16-3)

10. Texas (16-3)

11. TCU (15-4)

12. Iowa State (14-4)

13. Xavier (16-4)

14. Gonzaga (17-4)

15. Auburn (16-3)

16. Marquette (16-5)

17. Baylor (14-5)

18. Charleston (21-1)

19. UConn (16-5)

20. Miami FL (15-4)

21. Florida Atlantic (19-1)

22. Saint Mary’s (18-4)

23. Providence (15-5)

24. Clemson (16-4)

25. New Mexico (18-2)

Others receiving votes: Duke 102Indiana 61, San Diego State 57, Rutgers 31, Kent State 24, North Carolina 12Michigan State 10, Creighton 9, Illinois 9, Arkansas 9, Missouri 8, Wisconsin 6, North Carolina State 4Kentucky 3, VCU 2, Boise State 2, Memphis 1, Wake Forest 1Oral Roberts 1

Biggest Riser: Kansas State (13 to 5)

Biggest Faller: Gonzaga (6 to 14)

ACC Breakdown

Virginia rises three spots to No. 7 after a hard-fought away win over Wake Forest, making it five-straight wins for the Cavaliers. They have a mid-week bye before facing off against Boston College.

Miami drops from No. 17 to 20 after a four-point win against Syracuse and a two-point defeat to Duke at Cameron Indoor. The Hurricanes have an in-state battle with Florida State on Tuesday night.

After losing by 10 points to Wake Forest, Clemson pulled out a one-point win over Virginia Tech, sending them down to the No. 24 spots. The Tigers will face Georgia Tech in Littlejohn on Tuesday.

Duke moves up significantly in votes received after taking down a ranked Miami team. They face the Hokies Monday night.

North Carolina moves up, while NC State moves down after the Tar Heels took care of business against the Wolfpack this past weekend.

Lastly, Wake Forest joins those receiving votes after a ranked win over Clemson and close loss to No. 7 Virginia. They look ahead to a Massive Bubble game in Pittsburgh Wednesday night.

