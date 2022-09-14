Three 4-Star Basketball Recruits Visit BYU During Baylor Weekend

It was a huge weekend for BYU football with a top 10 win over Baylor, but BYU basketball also benefited from the raucous atmosphere. Below are some of the recruits that were at BYU this past weekend.

Aaron Clark, 2023 4-Star

BYU had several recruits visit, including three 4-Star recruits. One was 2023 guard Aaron Clark, who was on his official visit with his mom and sister.

The 6-foot-6 guard from Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) was recruited by Assistant Kahil Fennell when he was at Louisville, and Kahil carried that relationship when he came over to BYU. Clark Tore his labrum during spring, which caused his summer recruitment to slow down a bit, but BYU swooped in and got Clark to come across the country for an official visit.

Clark is a silky-smooth scorer that has competed nationally for Puerto Rico (that’s the flag he is holding in pictures). BYU will need to continue to stay hard on Clark if they are to land him, but sources told me the visit went very well and his family came away impressed.

Malick Diallo, 2024 4-Star

Two 2024 4-Star recruits were also on campus for unofficial visits. Mali native and Wasatch Academy forward Malick Diallo attended the game and posted about the visit on his IG.

Diallo is a top 100 Recruit and the #1 Recruit in Utah in the 2024 class. Diallo has been to several BYU football and basketball games and is good friends with fellow Mali native Fousseyni Traore. Diallo told me that it is “always fun for me to go to BYU” and described the whole weekend as “amazing.”

Diallo also has offers from LSU, Washington St, Arizona St, Utah St, UC Santa Barbra, UC Irvine, UNLV, Weber State, and UVU. He will continue to get more interest now that he is at Wasatch Academy. BYU was the first school to offer Diallo and is one of the leaders for the skilled big man. Mark Pope went to see Diallo last month in Madagascar at the FIBA ​​U18 Africa championships.

Diallo is an Athletic big that can score on all three levels. He could be a foundational piece for BYU in the Big 12.

Isaac Davis, 2024 4-Star

Davis didn’t post on his social media, but he was at the BYU-Baylor game. BYU offered him in late June on his unofficial visit.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Idaho Falls, Idaho is incredibly athletic and one of the top power forwards out west. Davis may be a bit undersized for the 4, but he has a lot of Yoeli Childs in his game. He also has offers from Washington State, Utah State, and others.

Other Visitors

Sources told me that the entire Wasatch Academy basketball team was there as well as some other local recruits from RSL Academy and other schools. Wasatch Academy has several high-profile recruits on their team. BYU players Fousseyni Traore and Richie Saunders attended Wasatch.

Overall, it was a great recruiting weekend for BYU hoops and football. 4-Star forward Keanu Dawes will take his official visit to BYU the weekend of September 24, and BYU is hoping to get at least one other 4-Star 2023 Recruit on campus for an official visit soon.