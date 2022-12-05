Thousands of arts fans stream into SF Museums thanks to free-ticket weekend
When the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art opened at 10 am Sunday, museum director Christopher Bedford was there to hold the door. He was still holding it 45 minutes later without letup. In that, stretch, 1,145 people came through and they didn’t recognize one face of a regular visitor. SFMOMA normally gets that many people in a full Sunday. But this was not a normal Sunday.
What got the crowds of non-members and first timers through the door was San Francisco Free Museum Weekend, a novel promotion made possible by an Anonymous benefactor who came up with the idea of paying the cost of admission at all San Francisco museums, large and small, both Saturday and Sunday.