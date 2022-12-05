Thousands of arts fans stream into SF Museums thanks to free-ticket weekend

When the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art opened at 10 am Sunday, museum director Christopher Bedford was there to hold the door. He was still holding it 45 minutes later without letup. In that, stretch, 1,145 people came through and they didn’t recognize one face of a regular visitor. SFMOMA normally gets that many people in a full Sunday. But this was not a normal Sunday.

What got the crowds of non-members and first timers through the door was San Francisco Free Museum Weekend, a novel promotion made possible by an Anonymous benefactor who came up with the idea of ​​paying the cost of admission at all San Francisco museums, large and small, both Saturday and Sunday.

“It demonstrates that when you remove the barrier of an admission ticket, it revolutionizes access to museums,” said Bedford.

At least 60,000 people accepted this offer to the city’s museums, and that was just the advance reservations, which were fully subscribed. Walk-ins were welcome, too, first come, first served as long as the Museums did not hit capacity. On Saturday, the Museum of Craft and Design in Dogpatch had one of its biggest days ever, with 1,200 people skirting the normal $10 admission fee. By 3:30 p.m. Sunday, SFMOMA was at 8,198, approaching the paid admission record of 9,070 set in 2017.

The neighborhood Museums — de Young, Legion of Honor — were free on Saturday and the downtown Museums — SFMOMA, Asian Art Museum, Exploratorium — on Sunday. As proof that a holiday bargain cannot be resisted, visitors from as far as Paris and Buenos Aires reaped the payoff of a free $25 ticket to the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, or $40 at the California Academy of Sciences. A Thrifty shopper hit as many as possible because one ticket was good for all museums.

Todd Wehmann of Alameda drove in through the rain Saturday to hit the de Young and drove in again Sunday to hit SFMOMA. They had not been to two museums in two days since touring Europe 25 years ago. “It feels extravagant, like a luxurious activity,” said his companion, Emily Miller of Alameda. She hadn’t been to SFMOMA in 20 years and described the free promotion as “a good incentive. It makes you put a date on the calendar.”

Laura Archer of El Cerrito put the date on her calendar and then reached out to her old friend Mary Higgins of Springville in Tulare County. They hadn’t seen each other in seven years.

“The free museum day brought us back together,” said Higgins as they stood at the Diego Rivera mural “Pan American Unity” on the ground floor. This gallery, at the Howard Street entrance, is always free. But they’d be going upstairs to the paid galleries soon enough, to get their money’s worth.

“I’m a school teacher and I make very little money,” said Archer. “This is just a great idea.”

There have been free days at San Francisco Museums for years, either for grand openings or to get people to return after the long and costly coronavirus lockdowns. But there has never been one like this, with all city Museums taking part and not having to absorb lagging Admissions Receipts themselves. All the participating cultural institutions were tracking the foot traffic. The revenue lost by letting people in for free will be reimbursed.

According to Wendy Norris, publicist for the weekend endeavour, the idea came from an individual who is an arts philanthropist and travels nationally and internationally and always visits museums. Similar free concepts in other countries, plus a misconception that the visual arts in the city are suffering more than other locales, spurred the act of generosity. Free Museum Weekend was announced Nov. 7 and within a week it hit the advance capacity reservation total of 60,000. An additional 4,000 reservations were later released and those were snapped up in an hour.

On Saturday, the de Young Drew 6,218 people, each saving $15 on adult admission. Its sister institution, the Legion of Honor, drew 2,500, which is about 2,000 more than a regular Saturday. On Sunday the Asian Art Museum was getting 600 fresh arrivals per hour and expected 3,500 by day’s end, each saving $20. On Saturday, the Walt Disney Museum in the Presidio, which charges $25, had 1,072.

“I would say it is working,” said Annie Middleton, who had never been to SFMOMA before, due to the usual $25 admission price. She arrived 15 minutes before opening, to find a line stretching around the corner to 500 or so people. She knew of four friends also taking advantage of the promotion at different museums. Middleton had a shopping bag of gifts from the SFMOMA store and was headed around the corner to the Museum of the African Diaspora.

Brent Smith, 25, had never been to SFMOMA and wouldn’t have been there Sunday if he hadn’t seen an ad on social media.

“It got me in here,” said Smith, who then gave the experience the ultimate compliment. “I would definitely come again, even if I had to pay.”

