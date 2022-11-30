Thoughts On Alabama Football, Basketball

The College Football Playoff depends on what it considers to be a somewhat rotation of qualified selectors, and with very few weak complaints the previous editions have been satisfactory. From time to time though, the committee needs to be reminded of its one charge: to select the best teams.

Can you imagine if Alabama had lost a football game in Bryant-Denny Stadium to Auburn by 22 points to finish the regular season? And the Tigers without their best player?

It would have been pounced upon by the self-proclaimed national media, daring the CFP selection committee to include the Crimson Tide among the nation’s best and then castigated the committee if it did so.

What happened last Saturday is that Alabama took care of its rival, Auburn, in Bryant-Denny Stadium by 22 points, 49-27, and Ohio State, playing in its home stadium against Rival Michigan (playing without its best player), lost to the Wolverines by 22 points, 45-23.

So the selection committee took the same road as if one had asked a 9-year-old to rank the nation’s best college football teams by won-lost record. “That’s all?” the tyke would think. “This is easy.” Or maybe just have SEC Network’s Laura Rutledge’s daughter Reese make the picks.

No trip to luxury hotel in Grapevine, Texas, for a couple of days of high end dining and secret conversation. Just down the line by record, no thought whatsoever given to things like the rankings of opponents, the sites of games, etc.

And so, Ohio State, a 22-point loser at home in its final game, is punished by dropping three spots and remaining fifth in the next-to-last ranking.

Alabama is sixth with no chance to move up and, therefore, the odds of making its usual appearance in the playoff are almost certain. The committee was smitten with Ohio State’s win over Notre Dame. (Was that before or after Notre Dame’s loss to Marshall?)

Instead, goes the latest Bowl guessing, Alabama will head to the Sugar Bowl, never a bad thing as proven over the years by the Onslaught of Crimson Tide fans in New Orleans. But the projected opponent, Kansas State, isn’t sexy. And that is not to say that Kansas State is not a good football team.. It reminds me of the 2008 situation when undefeated No. 1 Alabama lost to Florida in the SEC Championship Game and then was stomped by Utah in the Sugar Bowl.

That is just conjecture, of course. A week earlier, before Clemson lost to South Carolina, the “experts” had Alabama playing Clemson in the Orange Bowl.

The next big Alabama Bowl question is whether the likes of quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson continue as captains and players for the Tide, or if they decide to quit and take no chances on their NFL positions.

Other thoughts…

Speaking of sexy, as for the Auburn hire of Hugh Freeze as head football coach: I suspect it was very difficult for new athletics director John Cohen to find many who would consider the job. That’s odd, perhaps, because the former AD and the former president are the ones who shoulder most of the blame for where Tigers football found itself. That’s not to say it’s not a tough job, however, with Auburn stuck between its two primary rivals, Alabama and Georgia, which are among the nation’s most powerful on the field and on the recruiting trail.

I don’t blame Auburn for putting its most positive spin on Freeze and negative on Lane Kiffin, who spurned their offer. I don’t blame anyone for not buying that narrative, either.

Does it bother anyone to read columns pointing out that the way Freeze was buying players at Ole Miss would be all right under today’s lack of rules regarding NIL payments? Those aren’t the only rules governing college athletics. If someone will break the rules…

Actually, I suspect most think of Freeze primarily as a sleazeball husband with prostitutes on his speed dial.

Lane Kiffin offers many perceptions. Handsome and rich, which sometimes leads to bad decisions, but an innovative football Coach who has done better than anyone would have had reason to expect at Ole Miss. I think he’ll have an even better job in coaching one day, and that had he accepted the Auburn job he would have had a difficult platform from which to advance.

With the Jimmy Sexton team running interference for him, though, Kiffin has come out many, many millions just fine staying with the Rebels.

Somehow I think Jimbo is a leopard. Yes, they fired Darrell Dickey after Dickey had been with the program for five years and was in-name-only Offensive coordinator, as well as tight ends coach. Jimbo reportedly plans to revamp the program with a real Offensive Coordinator and play-caller. We’ll see. Jimbo has used his evidence-light Reputation as a “quarterback whisperer” to hold the reins as de facto Offensive coordinator. At least in part, the result has been a mediocre team with excellent players.

I think because of its many resources and in spite of having Jimbo at the helm for years to come because of an insane contract, Texas A&M is a sleeping football giant.

This is the time of year I also have basketball heavy on my mind. I believe Alabama has a chance to be very, very good, but perhaps a bit inconsistent as it grows with practically an all-new lineup.

How often do we hear coaches preaching “Finish”? It took a while to finish off North Carolina in a four-overtime game in the Phil Knight Invitational. Not to nitpick about a win over a team that had been No. 1 in the nation, but it seems to me that Alabama basketball is not excellent when it comes to last shot possibilities at the end of a half or a game — not a new phenomenon.

I hear a lot of complaining about Bill Walton as a basketball color commentator and I get it. He has his own spin on things when he is actually commenting on the game, and I never choose to watch a random game he’s doing. But in the PKI, I thought he was generous in praise to Tide players, Coach Nate Oats, and the state of Alabama.

Walton should know, however, that the Tennessee River does not flow through Tuscaloosa. That would not be permitted.