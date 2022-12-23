Thoughts from the Hogs’ pre-SEC basketball games

FAYETTEVILLE — The 10th-ranked Arkansas men’s basketball team’s pre-Southeastern Conference schedule is now behind it.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to open SEC play on Dec. 28 at LSU. Both teams will enter the game 11-1 overall and on winning streaks of at least six games.

Here are a number of thoughts and observations from the team’s 12 non-conference games thus far:

• Anthony Black has done quite a bit of everything

About the only knock anyone could have on the play of the 6-7 freshman is that he commits a few too many turnovers. He has 34, which is eight more than the second most on the team.

And if it feels as if a chunk of Black’s turnovers have come in the opening minutes of the first and second halves, you are spot on. Ten of his turnovers have taken place in the first five minutes of a first half, and four have occurred in the first five minutes after halftime.

Beyond that, though, Black has largely been terrific and made his presence felt in a multitude of areas.

Black ranks first on the team in three-pointers made (13), assists (44), steals (22) and defensive rebounds (46), and he is tied for the team lead in total rebounds (59). He is second among active players in scoring (12.6) and total minutes played (399), and third in blocks (7).

It is difficult to point to one area of ​​Black’s game and say it is most impressive. In the absence of 6-10 forward Trevon Brazile, his blocks, rebounds and Perimeter Jumpers may be most important.

Without freshman guard Nick Smith, his scoring becomes vital, as does his shot creation for others, which is high-level most nights. Black, according to CBB Analytics, is 6 of 13 from deep on the left side of the floor and 7 of 9 on the right side, including 6 of 8 on the right wing.

He stuffs the stat sheet so regularly that no one batted an eye when he finished with 15 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals last Saturday against Bradley. It felt like just another outing for Black.

And there very well may be many more of those in the final months of the season.

• Kamani Johnson has been very valuable

Prior to the Razorbacks’ game against North Carolina-Asheville on Wednesday, fourth-year Coach Eric Musselman said on the Razorback Sports Network that the team’s plan to limit Bulldogs star Drew Pember (19.7 points) was to get into his body and be physical on his touches.

In a way, it was similar to Arkansas’ plan against Gonzaga standout Chet Holmgren in the NCAA Tournament in March. In that game, Trey Wade played the Lottery pick as tough as anyone had all season.

Pember might say Kamani Johnson did the same to him. The 6-7 forward played Underneath Pember and made it difficult for the versatile forward to beat him off the bounce, and he finished with 5 points on 1 of 7 from the floor in the 34-point loss.

It is a somewhat under-the-radar way Johnson can greatly impact a game for the Razorbacks.

Johnson, too, has time and time again been a spark plug. Through 12 games, Arkansas’ offense has scored at a 1.16 point-per-possession clip in its 172 possessions and its defense has allowed 0.84 PPP in 178 possessions.

Granted in a much larger sample, the Razorbacks’ numbers dip to 1.04 PPP and 0.83 PPP, respectively, when he is out of the lineup.

Despite being eighth on the team in minutes per game (13.4) and playing in 10 of 12 games, Johnson leads the team in Offensive rebounds with 18. He is also one of six players with 10-plus steals (10).

Musselman knows he is going to get a great deal of activity from Johnson when in the lineup. This year, the forward’s Chaos has been a bit more controlled and production-filled.

• Makhi Mitchell, most improved player?

The 6-9 Rhode Island transfer’s season can be divided into a pair of six-game segments. He has performed as twice the player in the latter stretch.

Since returning from the Maui Invitational, Mitchell has averaged 10.0 points on 70.3% shooting, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Most important for Musselman is the 0.8 turnovers per game.

For large segments of games, Mitchell has looked the part of a player who could Anchor the Razorbacks’ defense in the coming months and give it a solid interior presence offensively.

The run he will enter SEC play follows a stretch in which he averaged 5.0 points on 59.1% shooting, 3.7 rebounds, 0.5 blocks, 1.2 assists and 1.5 steals. It seems the only constant in Mitchell’s game has been the quick hands that tally steals like few other big men in America.

According to KenPom data, Mitchell owns an Offensive rating of 122.7, and a block rate (7.9%) and Steal percentage (4.4%) that sit 51st and 50th nationally, respectively.

Mitchell is 29 of 37 shooting at the rim this season and 9 of 19 on all other shots in the lane. Also intriguing has been his vision with 10 assists against 2 turnovers in the last 4 games, which came after a four-game run in which he did not have an assist.

Fun fact about Mitchell: He has scored Arkansas’ first points in a game 7 times, including each of the last 6 games, and its first points of the second half 4 times.

• Feasting on points off turnovers

Arkansas finds itself inside the top 10 nationally in a pair of key defensive categories — turnover percentage and steal percentage.

The Razorbacks have forced a turnover on 25.6% of opponents’ possessions this season, and they have come up with a Steal on 14.6% of possessions. Those figures are a big reason why Arkansas is No. 9 in the country in defensive efficiency.

It has made a killing capitalizing on teams’ miscues. According to CBB Analytics, the Razorbacks are averaging 23.5 points per game off turnovers.

That mark ranks eighth nationally and places Arkansas in the 98th percentile in Division I.

The Razorbacks have forced 20-plus turnovers in five games. And they have 4 games with 30-plus points scored off of turnovers, including 3 in their last 5 outings.

The gaudy numbers are a result, Musselman said, of Arkansas behind closed doors placing an emphasis on creating turnovers through drill work. Having a variety of players with tremendous length and anticipation doesn’t hurt either.

• Davonte Davis locking in on defensive end

Multiple times in recent weeks Musselman has described the junior guard as one of the best on-ball defenders in the country.

After a period of time when it appeared Davis was trying to find himself and his role with this largely new group, he has found his identity by re-emerging as an at-times devastating defender. He is tied with freshman wing Jordan Walsh for fourth on the team with 16 steals.

His impact on that end, though, goes beyond the box score.

Davis of late has flustered opposing guards by attacking dribbles on the perimeter, cut off dribble-drives to both hands, and served as a quality help-side defender. The aggressive on-ball sequences stood out against San Jose State and Oklahoma, and his help defense shone numerous times in North Little Rock.

“He knows when to gamble, he knows when not to gamble,” Musselman said earlier this week. “They put absolutely immense pressure on the basketball. He’s a player that his defensive tenacity kind of fuels our transition offense a lot of the time.”

HoopLens data shows the Razorbacks have been stout defensively with Davis in the lineup.

Over 610 defensive possessions, Arkansas has allowed 0.83 PPP and turned opponents over at a 25.7% clip. Opposing teams, too, have shot just 27.5% from three-point range against lineups that include Davis.

The Razorbacks’ Steal rate, per CBB Analytics, is 3.2% higher (16.0%) this season when Davis is on the floor. Only Black has impacted Arkansas’ figure more.

• Stray thoughts on the Razorbacks

— Arizona State transfer Jalen Graham has been solid in a handful of opportunities this season, including Wednesday when he led all scorers with 16 points on 8 of 10 from the floor. I think Graham is going to be an important piece for the Razorbacks in SEC play. I like the effort he gives offensively, but I want to see, when given a chance, how he handles shots and minutes with some pressure attached before I fully buy in. Much of his production this season has come when Arkansas has been comfortably in the lead.

— In the preseason, one of my predictions for the Razorbacks in 2022-23 was that they would shoot roughly 33% from three-point range on around 15 attempts per game. Entering SEC play, Arkansas is shooting 31.9% on 15.4 tries per game. Black has been better than expected (39.4%) and Ricky Council has provided more beyond the arc than I anticipated. The Razorbacks will need those two to take and make open Threes in league games, and inefficient shooters may need to give up attempts to them and Walsh.

— Council may be the team’s MVP so far. As of Thursday evening, he was third in the SEC in scoring at 18.3 points per game on 51.6% shooting, good for fifth in the league. Council has impressed as a go-to Offensive piece at times, and it is apparent he has Musselman’s full trust. He has played a team-high 422 minutes, and the Razorbacks have been 13.9 points better per 100 possessions with him on the floor, per CBB Analytics. I am eager to watch him go head-to-head against some of the premier athletes in the SEC.