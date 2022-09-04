Thot Doc’s Brain Droppings on Nebraska Football’s Win Over North Dakota

On a Breezy but sunny September afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers prevailed in their home opener against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 38-17 in a game that wasn’t decided until the fourth quarter. The Huskers improved to 14-0 all-time against FCS opponents, but it was a struggle as the opponents dominated time of possession in the first half (20:38-9:22) and the Huskers had just 24 Offensive snaps before intermission.

Between the Blackshirts’ sloppy tackling and the Offensive line’s inability to gel, the Huskers stumbled after a quick score on their opening possession and had subsequent drives end with a fumble, a punt, and a missed field goal. Meanwhile, North Dakota put together a 16-play 80-yard scoring drive that consumed nearly half the second quarter and knotted the score at seven a piece. They were helped by SIX Timeouts as head Coach Scott Frost contributed the Huskers’ three stoppages in order for the Hawks to score with :13 remaining. The lack of clock management allowed Nebraska to kneel to end the half. It was also puzzling to see Husker Defenders celebrate the Hawks conversion of a 4th and 1 with a 2-yard completion from the 5-yard line. I can only conclude that the players thought that North Dakota was in a 4th and goal situation. The lack of game awareness is concerning from both players and coaches.

What defines “targeting” for Big Ten officials? After today’s game, I am more Confused than ever. When a defender launches, hits an opponent in the helmet and is not going for the ball, I was under the impression that it was targeting. Apparently, not when the receiver has an “N” on their helmet. Also, when you hit a quarterback late, but it’s not ruled targeting, it is apparently also not a late hit. Puzzling or just poor officiating?

