‘Those Numbers Are Bad’: Golf Fans React to Regarding PGA Tour and LIV Golf Viewership Comparisons
LIV Golf has proven to be the biggest competitor for the PGA Tour until now. The Saudi circuit has been giving all it has to bring in PGA Tour players onboard. And to everyone’s surprise, Greg Norman’s LIV league is now gathering support from all over the world. Moreover, LIV Golf supporters have now started taking digs at the PGA Tour and its tournaments! And fans are giving all kinds of reactions to it.
LIV Golf supporters take a hit at the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions
The golf world has been witnessing the ongoing rivalry between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour for quite some time now. The officials including Greg Norman and some of the top players from the Saudi league have been taking shots at the PGA Tour for a long time. However, a Twitter account supporting the Norman-led league took a jab at the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Portraying itself as LIV Golf’s biggest supporter, the page tweeted, “As a strong advocate for growing the game of golf, it pains me greatly to see that the Thursday viewership of the Sentry Tournament of Champions was down nearly 25% from last year. I hope this trend doesn’t continue! Not great!”
Fans react to the viral tweet about the Sentry Tournament of Champions
Fans are giving all kinds of reactions to the latest tweet by LIV Golf Updates. Here is what some of them had to say:
Some fans were in support of the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions. Despite the loss in viewership, fans were still Adamant to support the Golfers on the field. Some even said how amazing it was to look at the beautiful Hawaiian scenery where the tournament was taking place.
I’ve been watching like always, enjoying the beautiful Hawaiian scenery. And the tournament is sponsored by Sentry and not by a murderous authoritarian government. Lots of respect for the Champions playing this week.
— Lil Big Man (@AshlandPaul) January 7, 2023
While others compared it to LIV Golf and said that the new Saudi league didn’t even have access to TV viewership.
I wonder how this will compare to LIV’s tv ratings. Oh wait, LIV doesn’t have tv ratings.
— Joe Ranft (@jranft) January 7, 2023
Disappointed not to see any liv golf on tv start of new year!! But then again Wen u sign up to play less golf it’s going to happen shame 🤣🤣🤣
— Jez Clift (@CliftJez) January 7, 2023
Still multiple times the viewership of LIV events.
— SD (@therealsdillon) January 7, 2023
You think those numbers are bad. Wait until you see Liv’s viewership numbers.
— Turtle Financial (@Turtle_Finance1) January 7, 2023
Some even went on with asking the page for sources behind its analysis of the tournament losing 25% of its viewership.
Does this include the number of people watching on ESPN+? Furthermore, if a claim like this is made some kind of proof should be easy to include in your comment and I’m not seeing anything.
— Team Kurtz⛳️ (@AMKurtz0927) January 7, 2023
Wow down 25%?? Why do you think that is
— mig_dig (@Mig_Dig) January 7, 2023
Do you have a source? Would love to see underlying data from last year to this year.
— Morgan Darcy (@morgan_darcy) January 7, 2023
I really need to see a link to this. Typically, you have zero credibility.
— Bruce O (@mgbguy7070) January 7, 2023
On the other hand, some supported the LIV Golf league and said it was going to grow faster than anything.
Nobody really worth spending the time to watch on the pga tour. The trend will continue. More will watch Liv.
— Digital-Traveler (@digital_trav) January 7, 2023
lots of the stars went to LIV, just waiting for the day I can watch LIV on cable
— Jason (@GenXarizona) January 7, 2023
Well, fans have their respective views about the ongoing banter between the leagues. However, the page has not yet responded with a link to a trusted source for his information. And so, many are still considering the data fake. What do you think will happen if the PGA Tour’s viewership actually keeps going down? Will it be a chance for LIV to grow? Let us know in the comments section.
