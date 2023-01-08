‘Those Numbers Are Bad’: Golf Fans React to Regarding PGA Tour and LIV Golf Viewership Comparisons

LIV Golf has proven to be the biggest competitor for the PGA Tour until now. The Saudi circuit has been giving all it has to bring in PGA Tour players onboard. And to everyone’s surprise, Greg Norman’s LIV league is now gathering support from all over the world. Moreover, LIV Golf supporters have now started taking digs at the PGA Tour and its tournaments! And fans are giving all kinds of reactions to it.

LIV Golf supporters take a hit at the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions

The golf world has been witnessing the ongoing rivalry between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour for quite some time now. The officials including Greg Norman and some of the top players from the Saudi league have been taking shots at the PGA Tour for a long time. However, a Twitter account supporting the Norman-led league took a jab at the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Portraying itself as LIV Golf’s biggest supporter, the page tweeted, “As a strong advocate for growing the game of golf, it pains me greatly to see that the Thursday viewership of the Sentry Tournament of Champions was down nearly 25% from last year. I hope this trend doesn’t continue! Not great!”

Fans react to the viral tweet about the Sentry Tournament of Champions

Fans are giving all kinds of reactions to the latest tweet by LIV Golf Updates. Here is what some of them had to say:

Some fans were in support of the PGA Tour’s Sentry Tournament of Champions. Despite the loss in viewership, fans were still Adamant to support the Golfers on the field. Some even said how amazing it was to look at the beautiful Hawaiian scenery where the tournament was taking place.

While others compared it to LIV Golf and said that the new Saudi league didn’t even have access to TV viewership.

Some even went on with asking the page for sources behind its analysis of the tournament losing 25% of its viewership.

On the other hand, some supported the LIV Golf league and said it was going to grow faster than anything.

Well, fans have their respective views about the ongoing banter between the leagues. However, the page has not yet responded with a link to a trusted source for his information. And so, many are still considering the data fake. What do you think will happen if the PGA Tour’s viewership actually keeps going down? Will it be a chance for LIV to grow? Let us know in the comments section.

