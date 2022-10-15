Thorp Defeats Colby Volleyball in Cloverbelt Crossover

Thorp defeated Colby in Cloverbelt Crossover Volleyball, 25-22, 25-19, 26-24

Match summary provided by Colby Head Volleyball Coach Wade Oehmichen

It was a back-and-forth battle each game, and Thorp just outlasted us. Our offense was led by Savanna Thomsen (Sophomore) and Daelyn Rieck (freshman) each with 8 kills, followed by Harrison Schmitt (Sophomore) and Lydia Decker (Junior) each with 6 kills. I am very excited about our future with this young group of athletes.

Our defense was the best I’ve seen them play all season, Savanna Thomsen and Hayden Wilner each had 21 digs. Daelyn Rieck and Jorja Weiland each had 9 digs.

Kylie Orth (Junior) had her best night all season with 4 blocks and 4 kills. She is making tremendous strides with her vertical and blocking, she got touches almost on every ball when she was in the front row tonight, she is becoming quite the exciting defensive player.

We saw the return of one of our Seniors Hayden Wilner who suffered an early season injury that has kept her out the last 4 weeks and her defense looked like she never missed a day. Very proud of how the girls played Tonight and with a good week of practice we should be the strongest we’ve been all season going into playoffs.

****************************************************** **********************

Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?

We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?

Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:

Nominate an athlete or team: HERE

**************************************************

Pancakes or Waffles! We feature top area Athletes with our world-renowned feature. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE

College Athlete Roundup! We want to recognize student-athletes from the area who are competing at the college level. Send us information on college athletes from the area with our simple form HERE

Where are they now? We feature Athletes and difference makers from the past, standouts in sports who excelled over the years and have moved on. Know of a former athlete, coach or difference maker who we should feature? Know of a former standout competitor whose journey beyond central Wisconsin sports is one we should share? Send us information on Athletes and difference makers of the past with our simple form HERE

Baked or Fried! We also feature difference makers throughout central Wisconsin: coaches, booster club leaders, administration, volunteers, you name it. Send us your nominations for who you’d like us to interview HERE

We welcome your stories! Contact us at [email protected]!