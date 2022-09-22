Thornton Dial art exhibit NOW OPEN + 6 other events you don’t miss from Samford Arts this fall

Sponsored

1. Thornton Dial Exhibition

The SPA Trio. (Samford Arts)

Samford will welcome the critically acclaimed SPA Trio featuring Susanna Phillips (soprano), Paul Neubauer (viola) and Anne-Marie McDermott (piano).

This performance is part of the Davis Series and in partnership with the Birmingham Chamber Music Society. A pre-concert reception will start at 7PM. Don’t miss it!

5. Student ensembles

Samford A Cappella Choir. (Samford Arts)

The student ensembles at Samford are always putting on a show from the Lakeshore ensemble to Worship groups, chamber ensembles, orchestra, jazz band, university Chorale and the Samford A Cappella Choir.

Check out the events calendar to see when you can attend an upcoming show.

6. Stewart McLaurin—President of the White House Historical Association

