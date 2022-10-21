THON Sets $700K Goal For Two-Week Dream Forward Campaign

THON has high hopes for its fundraising efforts in the coming weeks.

Beginning on Monday, October 24, there will be a jam-packed schedule of fundraisers and events in an effort to raise $700,000 during a two-week period. The effort is part of THON’s fourth annual Dream Forward Campaign, which raised $1,055,836.46 last year in a two-and-a-half-week span.

Check out the full list of events slated for the coming weeks:

Monday, October 24 — 9 am to noon — Campaign Kickoff Breakfast

During this breakfast, folks can purchase Dream Forward merch, take photos, and grub out with a free breakfast on the BBH patio.

Monday, October 24, to Friday, October 28 — 2000 Degrees

During the week, you can credit up to $6 if you mention Dream Forward or THON when entering the Pottery shop.

Tuesday, October 25 — 4 to 9 pm — Phone-A-THON

For five hours in Heritage Hall, share the Dream Forward Campaign with friends and family via phone or email for a chance to win a ~mystery amount~ of credited funds.

Wednesday, October 26 — 6:30 pm — F45 FTK

A portion of the F45 class will be donated to THON and can be credited to your organization, committee, or IDC. You can reserve a spot in the class and pay through the THON store.

Thursday, October 27 — 6 to 8 pm — Trivia Night

There will be a high-stakes trivia night located in rooms 100, 101, and 102 in the Thomas Building. A whopping $7,500 in credited funds will be allocated to organizations and IDC pairs who win.

Sunday, October 30 — 4 pm — Virtual Yoga with Four Diamonds Families

Find your zen through a virtual yoga session with the Four Diamonds families. You can join the session here.

Monday, October 31 — 10 am to 4 pm — Merchandise Grab Bag Sale

Purchase a bag of vintage THON merch during operating hours of the THON store in the HUB.

Tuesday, November 1 — 8 pm — OrangeTheory Fitness FTK

A portion of this OrangeTheory workout class will be donated to THON and can be credited to your org, committee, or IDC. You can reserve a spot in the class and pay through the THON store.

Wednesday, November 2 — LinkedIn Challenge

Any THON Volunteer who makes a THON or Dream Forward Campaign post on LinkedIn and tags THON throughout the day will be entered into a Lottery where 10 winners will be credited $250 to their org, committee, or IDC.

Thursday, November 3 — Matching Day

Beginning at 8 am, every third donation up to $100 will be matched until funds run out. Beginning at 6 pm, every student self-donation of up to $10 will be matched until funds run out.

Thursday, November 3 — 8:30 pm — PowerRemix!FTK

The class fee will be donated to THON and can be credited to your org, committee, or IDC. You can reserve a spot in the class and pay through the THON store.

Friday, November 4 — 9 am to 5 pm — Facebook Vintage Merchandise Auction

Folks can bid on vintage THON merch in the comments of THON’s Facebook posts. Winners will be contacted with a secure link to purchase their items.

Sunday, November 6 — 7 pm — The Makery

For $15 a person, you can credit a portion of the sale to your organization, committee, or IDC if you make a festive bracelet.

Wednesday, November 9 — 11 am to 3 pm — 100 Days ‘Til THON & Dream Forward Total Reveal