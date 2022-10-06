Thompson Nets Two as Soccer Falls to Kent State, 4-2

Next Game: at Buffalo 10/9/2022 | 1 p.m October 09 (Sun) / 1 pm at Buffalo History

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Freshman Hannah Thompson (Schoolcraft, Mich. – Schoolcraft) recorded multiple goals in a match for the first time in her Collegiate career, but it was not enough as Eastern Michigan University’s soccer team dropped a 4-2 decision to visiting Kent State University Thursday, Oct. 6. The Eagles (2-7-3, 1-3-1 MAC) fell behind early but bounced back to tie the match before the Golden Flashes (3-6-3, 3-1-1 MAC) pulled ahead early in the second half to secure the eventual result.

How It Happened

The Golden Flashes raced ahead to an early 1-0 lead as Mary Kate Lape dribbled in on frame and shot low to beat the starting keeper Kevser Guendogdu (Berlin, Germany-Ernst-Abbe Gymnasium Berlin) in the 3′. The Eagles didn’t panic, however, and leveled the score in the 16′ as Thompson received a pass from Jamie Lefebvre (London, Ontario-AB Lucas Secondary) and launched a Rocket from the top of the box into the upper 90 for her second Collegiate goal. The visitors regained the lead in the 27′ as Alisa Arthur curled a corner kick towards the Eastern goal and Guendogdu just missed as the Golden Flashes took a 2-1 lead into the break.

KSU doubled their advantage in the 56′ as Lape added her second of the contest, this time tipping home a pass from Arthur for a 3-1 score. In the 77′, the Golden Flashes finished their scoring as Arthur dribbled in and fired a hard shot from 8-yards out that Guendogdu initially stopped, but the ball spun over the sliding keeper and into the net. Despite the score, the Eagles continued to press forward and were rewarded in the 87′ as Meagan Lukowski (Bay City, Mich.-Bay City Western) was pulled down in the box and Eastern was awarded a penalty kick that Thompson coolly shot into the netting to make it 4-2.

Game Notes

» Eastern slipped to 2-7-3 (1-3-1 MAC) on the year while Kent State improved to 3-6-3 (3-1-1 MAC).

» Thompson finished with two goals to tie for the eighth-most goals in a single match in program history while recording the 53rd two-goal match for the Eagles.

» Thompson’s two goals marked the second match in a row and third time this season an Eastern player has tallied multiple goals in a single match with Maddie Farrell (Haslett, Mich.-Lansing Catholic) scoring twice against Ohio University last time out (Oct. 2) and Lukowski notching her brace at Illinois State University, Aug. 21.

» Multiple players with multiple-goal matches don’t happen too often with the last instance of three Eastern players accomplishing the feat coming in 2019 with Kristin Hullibarger Nason (4 vs. Ohio, Nov. 8), Lindsey Shira (2 vs. Western Michigan University, Oct. 28) and Sabrina McNeill (2 vs. Kent State, Oct. 18) combining for the accomplishment.

» The second goal for Thompson came from the penalty spot after Lukowski was pulled down in the box. Prior to her conversion of the spot kick, Amanda Cripps ‘ game-winner at Central Michigan University April 1, 2021 (part of the 2020 season) was the last penalty kick goal scored for Eastern.

» Thompson doubled her career high in shots with six, including three on frame, while also doubling her career-best for points in a match with four today.

» Lefebvre’s assist is the first for the sophomore this season as well as in her career.

Historical Notes

» Eastern is now 247-230-63 all-time, needing just three more wins to reach the 250-win milestone.

» Eastern now holds a 14-13-1 lead in the all-time series with Kent State and drops to 10-5-1 when the two teams meet in Ypsilanti at Scicluna Field.

Eastern hits the road Sunday as it will venture to Buffalo, NY, to face the Bulls of the University at Buffalo. The match is slated for a 1 pm kick inside UB Stadium and will be streamed live on YouTube.

