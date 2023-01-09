Thomas Yassmin Announces His Utah Football Return

Thomas Yassmin #87 of the Utah Utes scores a touchdown against Abdul Carter #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by: Mykal McGrew / KSLSports.com)

SALT LAKE CITY- Thomas Yassmin makes his return to Utah football for a final season official on Instagram late Sunday night. The former rugby star turned tight end hinted as much throughout the Utes’ second Rose Bowl appearance but put together a reel featuring MIA’s “Paper Planes” taking his Loose comments and leaving no doubt.

Being new to football, Yassmin has been buried much of his career in a very deep position group for the Utes. However, injuries during the 2022 season to star tight ends Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid opened up opportunities for Yassmin to showcase his own talent. With Kincaid moving on to the NFL, Yassmin may be able to have an even bigger role in 2023.

Taking A Closer Look At Yassmin’s Utah Production

The Aussie native has been on the roster for the Utes since 2019, but really only saw his first real action this past season. Utah loved the potential Yassmin showed, but learning the intricacies of a sport he never played growing up proved to be a long process.

The hard work paid off for Yassmin who had several key moments for Utah football on their path to a second Pac-12 Title and Rose Bowl appearance.

For the 2022 season, Yassmin recorded 13 receptions for 301 yards and six touchdowns. Most impressively might be Yassmin’s yards per reception though, which came out to 23.2 yards per play.

Standing at 6’5″ and 251 lbs, Yassmin not only has the size to block the way Utah wants for their run game, but he has shown soft hands and electric athleticism that makes him a force in the passing game as well.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 am–12 pm) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports