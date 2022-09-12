Thomas Trimble’s goal leads Stockton men’s soccer | Local Sports

Thomas Trimble’s first-half goal was all the Stockton University men’s soccer team needed in a 1-0 win over Whitman in a nonconference game Sunday in Galloway Township.

Trimble scored in the 17th minute. It was his third goal in the last two games.

Sebi Morrello Assisted on Trimble’s goal. Liam Brett made three saves for the Ospreys.

The Ospreys improved to 4-1-1, having played six times in 11 days. Whitman fell to 3-3.

Women’s soccer: The Ospreys (4-2-1) used two first-half goals to get past North Carolina Wesleyan 2-1 on Sunday.

Heather Bertollo scored in the 18th minute, and Logan Shaw tacked on a goal in the 27th to give the Ospreys a 2-0 lead. Erica Dietz and Emily Hauck had assists. Morgan Keil (Holy Spirit HS) played the first 63 minutes, 57 seconds and made two saves. Megan Brady made a save in the final 26:03.

Caitlyn Butler scored for NC Wesleyan (2-4).

Sunday’s win for Stockton came on the heels of a 2-2 tie with Shenandoah (3-0-3) on Saturday. Rylee Getter (Absegami) scored in the 78th minute, and Dietz scored in the 88th to tie the game.

Keil made 10 saves in the second half after replacing Brady.

Peyton Lubinsky and Elizabeth McGee gave Shenandoah the early 2-0 lead in the first 31 minutes.

Field hockey: The Ospreys dominated play and beat visiting Eastern 5-0 on Saturday. Stockton improved to 2-2, and Eastern fell to 1-3.

Madison Maguire scored twice, and Ameera Bilgrami and a goal and an assist. Kirsten Bailey and Jenna Fiorito also scored, and Jamilyn Hawkins (Pinelands Regional) and Dakota Ludman (Middle Township) added assists. Kylie Mitchell made one save.

Women’s tennis: The Ospreys edged Stevens Institute of Technology 5-4 in their season opener in Hoboken. Sarb Devi (Absegami) and Lily Muir won first singles 8-7, and Sophia Pasquale (Holy Spirit) and Audrey van Schalkwyk won second doubles 8-7.

Stockton got singles wins from Pasquale (6-1, 6-1) at third singles, van Schalkwyk (6-3, 2-6, 6-2) at fourth singles, and Carlee Cristella (6-2, 6-4) at fifth singles.