Thomas making an impact for Thunder volleyball and basketball – Jamestown Sun

MEDINA, ND — When Medina/Pingree-Buchanan’s Allison Thomas’ junior volleyball season ended on Nov. 7, the two-sport star did not waste any time jumping into preparations for the basketball season and it has worked out through the first three games.

“The first night volleyball was over, the very next day I immediately went to the gym and started shooting and getting my shooting done because last year obviously I was a little bit weaker with my knee because I was still pretty fresh off my injury,” Thomas said. “Over the summer I put in a lot of work, volleyball went well but then I knew I had to get prepared for basketball because basketball, it’s an aggressive sport. The next day, immediately I got to work with my moves and ways to score and ways to make plays happen and my agility and get to the gym right away.”

The Thunder are 3-0 and in the team’s win over Griggs-Midkota in the first round of the Stutsman County Tournament on Dec. 8, Thomas had 21 points to lead all scorers.

“I had the mentality to be aggressive and keep going and going. It’s a bigger court than I’m used to playing on, but in my head I was just like, I gotta keep pushing and pushing. I’ll get a break here in two minutes. I just had the mentality I really wanted to win,” Thomas said.

Thunder head Coach Cory Mack said he has seen Thomas’ confidence grow on and off the floor as she has grown in strength from her recovery from a torn ACL and a torn meniscus suffered in January of 2021. As she is just short of a year removed from the injury, Thomas said she no longer thinks about her knee when she’s on the court.

“She’s much stronger this year than she was last year, obviously re-cooping her knee,” Mack said. “She’s way more confident than she was and that makes a big difference.”

Thomas said the most underrated part of her game is her ability to use her quick hands to get transition points.

“My ability to steal the ball and go in for a layup,” Thomas said. “I had a few steals this game where I just took the ball or I stole it from their hands and went in for the layup and either made the layup or got fouled or was really close. I’d say I’m more known for my shooting ability but I feel like my most underrated part is my defense in general, my ability to steal the ball.”

Alternatively, Thomas said she needs to improve her stamina as the season goes along.

Despite being only a junior, Mack said the team views Thomas as a lead-by-example type of leader.

“She’s a quiet leader,” Mack said. “She’s not very vocal but she tries to do it by example. Actually, I wish I had a vocal leader out there, but they’re not, none of them are that way. You just hope that they do it by showing.”

Thomas is not the only decorated athlete in her family as her sister Jordan Thomas played for the Jimmies volleyball team from 2017-20. By virtue of being high-level athletes, Thomas said she and her older sister are incredibly competitive with each other.

“Family game nights, it’s so much yelling,” Thomas said. “It’s good yelling but we are very competitive. Either one of us is losing, one of us is winning. We are not easy on each other, we play Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros, we are not each on other, no mercy. We’re so competitive.”

Mack said his expectations heading through the rest of the season for Mack are to continue to improve on the floor and possibly transition into more of a vocal leader.

As she heads into the rest of her junior season, Thomas is looking ahead to hopefully playing both volleyball and basketball at the Collegiate level. Despite being friends with Edie Hegerle, Thomas said she has not had formal conversations about the future with University of Jamestown head volleyball Coach Jon Hegerle or other college coaches.

“In college, I would really love to play both. Out of high school, I’d really love to pursue both sports if possible. Even in the summer, I go to Camps and I do traveling teams. I don’t know if I could choose between the two of which I like better. The sports are so much fun, I just really enjoy them.