Thomas Kinkade Studios Returns with Disney 100 Art and Detailed Landscapes for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Thomas Kinkade Studios is back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with two booths, one near the Germany Pavilion and another at the Italy Pavilion.

Thomas Kinkade Studios – Germany Pavilion

The studio continues the work of the late Kinkade, who passed away in 2012, painting gorgeous landscapes of locales both real and imagined, including the Disney Parks.

There are three new limited edition works available at the Germany booth, including the above Disney100 piece featuring Mickey and Minnie.

Another limited edition piece features Minnie and Mickey walking hand in hand through London. Goofy is selling flowers to Daisy and Donald.

The third limited edition piece depicts characters and scenery from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

Mickey and Minnie are Featured on dates across the world.

One of the parks-themed pieces can be seen above, depicting Main Street, USA, with Fireworks bursting behind Cinderella Castle.

Thomas Kinkade Studios – Italy Pavilion

In addition to art inspired by Disney animation, the Italy Pavilion Booth has “Star Wars” pieces.

Many are Mandalorian-centric.

Of course, that means several appearances of baby Grogu, too.

There are more Disney pieces here as well.

Several artists are on hand to sign at various times throughout the day.

Dirk Wunderlich

Wunderlich was at the Booth near the Germany Pavilion’s model train.

Wunderlich’s schedule is as follows:

11 am – 2 pm: January 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 30, February 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 13, 16, 17, 18

11 am – 3 pm: February 6, 7, 8, 20

12 pm – 3 pm: January 22, 29, February 5, 12, 19

3 pm – 6 pm: January 23, 24, 25

4 pm – 8 pm: January 17, 18, 31, February 1, 14, 15

6 pm – 9 pm: January 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, February 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19

Joseph Yakovetic

Signs for Yakovetic and Taylor Summerlin were at the Italy Pavilion booth.

Yakovetic’s schedule is as follows:

11 am – 2 pm: January 13, 14, 15, 16, 27, 28, 29, February 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12

11 am – 4 pm: January 17, 18, 31, February 1, 14, 15

2 pm – 6 pm: January 19, 20, 21, 22, 30, February 2, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19

3 pm – 6 pm: February 6, 7, 8

6 pm – 9 pm: January 13, 14, 15, 16, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, February 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 20

Jenna McMullins

McMullins’s schedule is as follows:

11 am – 2 pm: January 20, 21, 22, February 17, 18, 19

11 am – 3 pm: January 23, 24, 25

2 pm- 6 pm: January 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, February 1, 4, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15

3 pm – 6 pm: February 20

6 pm – 9 pm: January 20, 21, 22, February 6, 7, 8, 17, 18, 19

Taylor Summerlin

Summerlin is available for signings from 2 pm to 6 pm on Friday, January 13, through Monday, January 16.

