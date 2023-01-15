Thomas Kinkade Studios Returns with Disney 100 Art and Detailed Landscapes for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Thomas Kinkade Studios is back for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts with two booths, one near the Germany Pavilion and another at the Italy Pavilion.

Thomas Kinkade Studios – Germany Pavilion

Thomas Kinkade Studios

The studio continues the work of the late Kinkade, who passed away in 2012, painting gorgeous landscapes of locales both real and imagined, including the Disney Parks.

Thomas Kinkade Studios Returns with Disney 100 Art and Detailed Landscapes for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
2023 photo Thomas Kinkade Germany 4560

There are three new limited edition works available at the Germany booth, including the above Disney100 piece featuring Mickey and Minnie.

2023 fota thomas kinkade germany 4551

Another limited edition piece features Minnie and Mickey walking hand in hand through London. Goofy is selling flowers to Daisy and Donald.

2023 photo Thomas Kinkade Germany 4552

The third limited edition piece depicts characters and scenery from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”

2023 photo Thomas Kinkade Germany 4555
2023 photo Thomas Kinkade Germany 4556
2023 photo Thomas Kinkade Germany 4557
2023 photo Thomas Kinkade Germany 4558

Mickey and Minnie are Featured on dates across the world.

2023 photo Thomas Kinkade Germany 4559
2023 photo Thomas Kinkade Germany 4561

One of the parks-themed pieces can be seen above, depicting Main Street, USA, with Fireworks bursting behind Cinderella Castle.

2023 photo Thomas Kinkade Germany 4562

Thomas Kinkade Studios – Italy Pavilion

2023 fota thomas Kinkade 4574

In addition to art inspired by Disney animation, the Italy Pavilion Booth has “Star Wars” pieces.

2023 photo Thomas Kinkade 4575

Many are Mandalorian-centric.

2023 fota thomas Kinkade 4576

Of course, that means several appearances of baby Grogu, too.

2023 fota thomas Kinkade 4578
2023 fota thomas Kinkade 4579
2023 photo Thomas Kinkade 4580

There are more Disney pieces here as well.

2023 fota thomas Kinkade 4581
2023 fota thomas Kinkade 4583

Several artists are on hand to sign at various times throughout the day.

Dirk Wunderlich

2023 photo Thomas Kinkade Dirk Wunderlich 4565

Wunderlich was at the Booth near the Germany Pavilion’s model train.

Wunderlich’s schedule is as follows:

  • 11 am – 2 pm: January 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 30, February 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 13, 16, 17, 18
  • 11 am – 3 pm: February 6, 7, 8, 20
  • 12 pm – 3 pm: January 22, 29, February 5, 12, 19
  • 3 pm – 6 pm: January 23, 24, 25
  • 4 pm – 8 pm: January 17, 18, 31, February 1, 14, 15
  • 6 pm – 9 pm: January 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, February 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19

Joseph Yakovetic

2023 fota thomas Kinkade 4582

Signs for Yakovetic and Taylor Summerlin were at the Italy Pavilion booth.

Yakovetic’s schedule is as follows:

  • 11 am – 2 pm: January 13, 14, 15, 16, 27, 28, 29, February 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12
  • 11 am – 4 pm: January 17, 18, 31, February 1, 14, 15
  • 2 pm – 6 pm: January 19, 20, 21, 22, 30, February 2, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19
  • 3 pm – 6 pm: February 6, 7, 8
  • 6 pm – 9 pm: January 13, 14, 15, 16, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, February 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 12, 20

Jenna McMullins

McMullins’s schedule is as follows:

  • 11 am – 2 pm: January 20, 21, 22, February 17, 18, 19
  • 11 am – 3 pm: January 23, 24, 25
  • 2 pm- 6 pm: January 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31, February 1, 4, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15
  • 3 pm – 6 pm: February 20
  • 6 pm – 9 pm: January 20, 21, 22, February 6, 7, 8, 17, 18, 19

Taylor Summerlin

2023 photo Thomas Kinkade 4577

Summerlin is available for signings from 2 pm to 6 pm on Friday, January 13, through Monday, January 16.

Are you a fan of the Kinkade style? Share your thoughts in the comments!

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button