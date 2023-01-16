Thomas Kinkade at the 2023 Festival of the Arts

From brand-new artwork that’s exclusive to the festival to opportunities to meet artists in person, here’s why you need to stop by the Thomas Kinkade Studios Booth ASAP!

If you’re headed to the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, you’re going to want to make sure to see all that’s happening at Thomas Kinkade Studios. This beloved art studio always has stunning Disney creations available for fans – and this year, you’ll have the opportunity to check out brand-new art, meet and greet some of the Studios’ artists, and even purchase limited edition work!

Here are some of the can’t-miss happenings taking place at Thomas Kinkade Studios’ Booth during the EPCOT Festival of the Arts.

Meet Thomas Kinkade Studios Artists and Get Personalized Art

One of the coolest opportunities offered at the Thomas Kinkade Studios Booth for the 2023 Festival of the Arts? It’s the artist appearances! Scheduled throughout the festival, it’s your chance to meet the artists who create the Studios’ Incredible works in person – and you can even have your art purchases personalized by these Talented Creators and watch them create original sketches.

Here’s a sample of some of the arts who’ll be at the Thomas Kinkade Studios Booth during the festival:

Dirk Wunderlich

Jenna McMullins

Joseph Yakovetic

Monte Moore

If you’re a fan, you’ll definitely want to plan to stop by and meet the artists face to face! Plus, who could pass up the chance to have personalized artwork?! Check out the full schedule of artist appearances here.

New Art Unveilings with Artists

If you love collecting or even just browsing the Disney-inspired scenes created by Thomas Kinkade Studios, you won’t want to miss out on the chance to experience new art unveilings at the Studios’ festival booth!

Throughout the festival, artists from Thomas Kinkade Studios will be physically on hand unveil new pieces at 9:30 AM. During the unveiling, the artists will discuss the art in question – and Guests will have a chance to ask questions! You can then purchase the new pieces and have them personalized by the artists present, if you’d like.

Here’s a peek at some of the special art reveals that’ll take place just for the 2023 EPCOT Festival of the Arts:

Disney 100th Celebration: A special piece created to commemorate the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary, you’ll be able to snag this work only in 2023! It’s one Disney fans will love, and it’ll be available as a Limited Edition Framed Canvas and Open Edition 14 x 14 and 8 x 10 Gallery Wraps.

Disney The Evil Queen: As the second piece in the Thomas Kinkade Studios’ Disney Villain collection, The Evil Queen is making her debut on Canvas for the first time!

Disney Mickey and Minnie in London: This limited edition work of art is the latest addition to Thomas Kinkade Studios’ Passport to Adventure series. But it doesn’t merely feature Micky and Minnie; this piece also includes other Disney friends, with a scene straight out of the United Kingdom.

Disney Frozen Gallery Wrapped Canvas: At D23 in September 2022, Thomas Kinkade Studios unveiled the gorgeous Limited Edition Frozen piece. Now, at the EPCOT Festival of the Arts, this popular work will be available for the first time in 14 x 14 and 8 x 10 Gallery Wrap formats.

Don’t miss out on these and other incredible works of art at this year’s festival! If you can’t make it in person, you can visit ThomasKinkade.com to shop a selection of Disney-inspired pieces.

A Last Chance to Check Out Retiring Art

In addition to viewing and shopping brand-new artwork from the artists of Thomas Kinkade Studios, you’ll also have the opportunity to get some final pieces of retiring art.

This year, you’ll have one last chance to get the Walt Disney World, 50th Anniversary Art. As the Celebration wraps up in 2023, Thomas Kinkade Studios will be retiring this piece in March. Don’t miss out – if you won’t be able to visit the EPCOT Festival of the Arts booth, you can also shop it at select Walt Disney World stores and ShopDisney.com.

Where to find the Thomas Kinkade Studios Booth

You can find the Thomas Kinkade Studios Booth in the Italy Pavilion during the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. The book will be open daily from January 13 to February 20, 2023. To find out which artists will be present when you head to the fest, check out the daily schedule at ThomasKinkade.com.

And, if you can’t make it to this year’s festival, you can shop Thomas Kinkade Studios’ stunning Disney artwork online!

