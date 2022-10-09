Thomas Frank’s ‘pathetic’ view on Brentford’s disallowed goal at Newcastle United

Brentford had an opening goal against Newcastle United ruled out for offside before going on to lose heavily on Tyneside.

Thomas Frank refused to complain about Brentford’s disallowed goal in their 5-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

The Bees thought they had opened the scoring at St James’ Park when Bryan Mbeumo wheeled away in Celebration in the 10th minute.

However, after a VAR check, the goal was chalked off after Ivan Toney was penalized for being in an offside position.

Newcastle swiftly responded and surged into a 2-0 half-time lead following goals by Bruno Guimaraes and Jacob Murphy.

Toney’s penalty threatened a comeback from Brentford, however Guimaraes scored his second to restore United’s two-goal advantage.

Miguel Almiron then got on the scoresheet before a late own goal by Ethan Pinnock inflicted a heaviest-ever Premier League defeat on Frank’s side.

“I’m a big believer that if you lose 5-1, never ever complain about a disallowed goal,” Frank said. “I think that is pathetic if you do that as a player or a coach.

“That said, I understand because the first goal in a game means a lot.

“I saw a stat before the game.. it literally popped into my head when we scored… 13 times when we’ve gone in front in the Premier League, we’ve won 11 of them and drawn the last two.

“I agree on the decision, I think it’s offside.”

Frank watched as his players made a number of errors.

David Raya gifted Murphy’s goal after passing the ball straight to Callum Wilson. Pinnock was then at fault for Almiron’s Strike before netting an unfortunate own goal from Joelinton’s cross.

“Going back to the game, (it’s) very, very, very, very difficult to win a football game if you make one, two, three four mistakes,” Frank admitted.

“Two big mistakes and an own goal. To be fair, it was a well-drilled set piece from Newcastle, but we knew exactly what we did and we had to follow through. That is relatively simple.