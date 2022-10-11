Thomas earns 100th win as OHS volleyball Coach

October 10—OSKALOOSA — The Ottumwa High School volleyball team rallied back after an initial loss to Oskaloosa on Saturday morning, winning four straight matches on Saturday at the home tournament of the Indians. In the process of a 4-1 weekend in Mahaska County, the Bulldogs earned a career milestone for head coach Ruth Thomas.

In her sixth year at the helm of the program, Thomas earned her 100th career win as head coach of the OHS volleyball program during play on Saturday. The Bulldogs bounced back from the 21-17, 21-18 loss to Oskaloosa winning three-set matches over Fairfield (18-21, 21-19, 15-10) and Mount Pleasant (11-21, 21-9, 15- 12) while also sweeping Marshalltown (21-15, 21-14) and Chariton (21-15, 21-13) to finish with the second-best record in the tournament.

Miya Fuller and Makayla Brown each finished with a team-high 24 kills in the five matches for the Bulldogs in the tournament. Brown added seven of Ottumwa’s 17 blocks on Saturday.

Avery Franke and Brylee Jaeger each picked up six ace serves for the Bulldogs. Ella Allar added five aces on a team-best 31-34 serving effort, Camdyn Crouse added a team-leading 58 digs and four aces on 31-36 serving while Rylea Hinebaugh finished the tournament with a team-high 119 total assists.

Oskaloosa went unbeaten in its home tournament on Saturday with sweeps against Marshalltown (21-14, 21-9), Mount Pleasant (21-14, 21-16) and Fairfield (21-14, 21-10). The Indians held off Chariton in the final match of the day in three games (21-8, 13-21, 15-13) improving to 18-9 on the season.

Fairfield picked up two wins on Saturday in Oskaloosa with a 21-17, 21-10 sweep of Chariton and a three-game (23-21, 16-21, 15-9) win over Marshalltown. Macy Rayburn led the Trojans at the net throughout the day with 27 kills, including eight in the three-set win over Marshalltown while Rowan Terrell added 10 blocks. Maddie Jones set up 67 assists in five matches for Fairfield while Lilly Bergren added 33 digs.

Fairfield (14-16) heads to the second round of the Southeast Conference tournament at Fort Madison on Tuesday. Ottumwa (14-15) will head to the gold bracket of the Iowa Alliance Conference tournament on Saturday in Des Moines joining Waterloo West, Des Moines Roosevelt, Des Moines Lincoln, Ames and Fort Dodge in the battle for the conference’s Inaugural champion.