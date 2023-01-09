ThisDay joins the Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 as a partner

ThisDay, a cultural Storytelling platform by Ekank Technologies, has announced its partnership with Jaipur Literature Festival 2023. The Collaboration marks a grand celebration of Indian literature, culture, art, and history through vernacular languages.

Every year, the Jaipur Literature Festival brings together a cohort of the world’s best writers, intellectuals, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders, and entertainers on one platform. This year the festival will be held on-ground from January 19 to January 23 at Hotel Clarks Amer, Jaipur.

During the Literature Festival, ThisDay will launch a podcast with renowned entrepreneur and Investor Mohit Satyanand with an aim to promote cultural, non-fiction Storytelling in India. In addition to this, the company will also set up an engagement zone for the visitors in its capacity as a partner, along with organizing writing activities and online illustration competitions to promote Indian art, culture and heritage of the country. The winning entries from the illustration competition will be turned into official Merchandise of ThisDay for JLF 2023, with full credits to the creators.

“For years, the Jaipur Literature Festival has been bringing together some of the finest minds on a single platform. We are elated at our continued association with such a prestigious platform. It is our firm belief that both ThisDay and Jaipur Literature Festival share the common aim of promoting literature, culture and history. We are positive that as partners, we will be able to provide literature enthusiasts with a rich, unforgettable experience,” said Chetan Rexwal Co-founder, Ekank Technologies.

Sanjoy K Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts said, “Ekank Technologies has been a valuable cultural partner with us for 2 years. We are delighted at our continued association, and it is our firm belief that this partnership will help us reach a wider audience who wish to explore art, culture and history through newer avenues of storytelling.”