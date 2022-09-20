“This What 24 Looks Like..”: $207 Million NBA All Star Sends a Heartfelt Tribute to Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant on His Own Birthday

Trae Young, a young basketball icon in the making, just turned 24 on September 19. The number 24 is not new to the world of basketball. It was the preferred number of the iconic Kobe Bryant. The Atlanta Hawks star recently celebrated his birthday on Twitter by paying his tribute to Kobe.

His post Brough fond Memories of the late Lakers Legend for the fans. We can see the fans wishing Trae and remembering the legend.

Trae Young remembers the Legend Kobe Bryant on his birthday

Kobe Bryant is an inspiration for many young Sporting stars, and Trae Young is one of them. Before his NBA debut, he received some priceless guidance from the Lakers Legend Kobe. The two-time NBA All-Star has been observed on numerous occasions in the past paying tribute to his idol.

Young started his NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks back in 2018. Trae quickly established himself on the charts. He is the first Hawks player since 2010–11 to be selected to an All–NBA team. Trae is the only player in team history to have more than 2,100 points and 700 assists in a single season and the list goes on. The 6’1 point guard established himself as a promising player, which led to the Atlanta Hawks offering him a five-year, $207 million contract.

The start of the NBA season is only a few weeks away. With such numbers on the board, the Hawks fans and the team will be hoping that Trae keeps performing and brings Glory to the club.

The world remembers the Mamba mentality

Kobe Bryant, popularly known as the black mamba, was built differently. He won 3 Championship titles before he turned 24 and his stats speak for themselves. Kobe has 18 All-star appearances, and he shares the second position on the list with LeBron James. He won 4 All-star MVPs and shares this record with Bob Pettit. His Legacy lives on and will serve as an inspiration to future generations.

Do tell us your favorite Kobe Bryant and Trae Young moment in the comment section.

