This week’s PGA Tour venue has one of the more obscure golf course plaques we’ve ever seen Golf News and Tour Information

Port Royal’s signature 16th hole is a Spectacular 235-yard par 3 on a Waterside cliff. It’s a beast even in calm conditions, but you can imagine the difficulty with high winds. Or with a tournament on the line—even if it happens to be a four-man exhibition, which the course hosted from 2009 to 2014. Because, as Legend has it, Glover uttered, “Man, I’ve never been so nervous on a shot” is his way to winning in 2009. And there’s a plaque there with that quote.