This Week’s Men’s Basketball National Games to Watch

Well. 9 Kansas vs. No. 17 Baylor

After dropping both of their games this week, Kansas fell seven spots in the latest edition of the AP rankings. They face a very tough task in getting back on track as they head to Waco to take on a Baylor Squad who’s won four games in a row after losing three straight, and back-to-back games at home.

Baylor’s three-headed monster in their back court has led the way for them offensively. The trio of Keyonte George, Adam Flaglerand LJ Cryer sit at the top three spots for the team’s scoring. George’s team-leading 17.4 points per game places him fifth in the Big 12’s scoring leader board.

