This Week’s Men’s Basketball Games to Watch

Well. 2 Kansas vs. No. 13 Kansas State

Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. Kansas won 62-60 AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Tuesday marks the first time we see the Sunflower Showdown play out on the Hardwood as the Defending national Champions head to Manhattan to take on a Kansas State coming off their first conference loss.

Kansas now sits alone atop the conference standings after Kansas State lost at Schollmeier Arena Saturday. The Jayhawks are coming off a very close win against No. 14 Iowa State at home 62-60. Freshman guard Grady Dick led the team in scoring with 21 points, while standout forward Jalen Wilson had a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wildcats lost their first conference game of the season Saturday as TCU ran all over them beating them 82-68. The story of the game was the turnover margin as Kansas State turned the ball over 20 times to TCU’s 10. They can’t afford to play so Loose with the ball Tuesday if they want to win their first game against their in-state Rival since 2019.

The Bramlage Coliseum will be rocking Tuesday night.

Tipoff is Tuesday at 6:00 pm CT and you can watch on ESPN.

Well. 7 Texas vs. No. 12 Iowa State

The Longhorns have found their stride in conference play winning three in a row, but they are going up against a Cyclones team that narrowly lost their first game in conference in Lawrence.

Since allowing 116 points to Kansas State at home, Texas has gone onto beat Oklahoma State on the road and No. 17 TCU and Texas Tech at home. Senior guard Marcus Carr is putting together an impressive season, averaging 17.5 points per game and 4.5 assists per game.

Along with Kansas State, the Iowa State Cyclones have been a surprise so far in the season. It started when they upset No. 1 North Carolina November 25, and they kept up the surprise into Big 12 conference play with their only loss coming Saturday by two points on the road to No. 2

Kansas.

Tipoff is Tuesday at 7:00 pm CT and you can watch on ESPN+.

Well. 22 Providence vs. No. 20 Marquette

Marquette guard Tyler Kolek (11) reacts after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Cincinnati. AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Two of the top three teams in the Big East standings square off Wednesday as the Friars head to the Midwest to take on Marquette.

These two schools met on December 20, and Providence won 103-98 in OT. The Golden Eagles are looking to both get revenge for the early-season loss and to jump the Friars in the conference standings.

Marquette is coming off a tough loss on the road Saturday against No. 12 Xavier. Sophomore guard Tyler Kolek scored 25 points, which is his second-highest output of the season behind his 29-point performance in their first matchup against Providence.

Tipoff is Wednesday at 8:00 pm CT and you can watch on CBS Sports Network.

