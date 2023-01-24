This week’s All ‘A’ Classic state basketball tournaments

The All “A” Classic state basketball tournaments will tip off Wednesday in Richmond as Kentucky’s top small-school programs battle for championships.

The girls tournament will start first Wednesday with all eight first-round games, beginning at 8:30 am The boys tournament will start Thursday with eight first-round games beginning at 8:30 am Quarterfinals are set for Friday, semifinals Saturday and Finals Sunday at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.

Here’s what to know about the tournament:

Who are the favourites?

On the girls side, Pikeville, Covington Holy Cross and Bethlehem appear to be the teams to beat.

Pikeville (16-4) features one of the state’s top junior guards in Trinity Rowe (14.5 ppg). Covington Holy Cross (17-5) is led by 6-foot-2 Julia Hunt (12.9 ppg, 9.4 rpg). Bethlehem (14-6) won back-to-back All “A” Championships in 2020 and 2021.

Harlan (18-2) Headlines the boys field. The Green Dragons are led by junior guard Kyler McLendon (22.5 ppg).

Other top contenders include Evangel Christian (16-3), Covington Holy Cross (13-5), Martin County (17-2) and Owensboro Catholic (17-2).

Who are the Louisville representatives?

Sixth Region Champion Whitefield Academy and Seventh Region titlist Portland Christian will represent Louisville on the girls side.

Whitefield Academy (15-4) reached the All “A” quarterfinals last year and is led by senior Amy Thompson (14.4 ppg). The Wildcats will open play at 5 pm Wednesday against Menifee County (14-6).

Portland Christian (14-1) opened its season with 14 straight wins before falling to Adair County 58-48 on Friday. Seniors Ellie Heid (21.8 ppg) and Kaela Ballard (18.3 ppg) lead the Eagles, who will face Danville (18-1) at 11:30 am Wednesday.

Sixth Region Champion Evangel Christian and Seventh Region Winner Collegiate will represent Louisville on the boys side.

Evangel Christian (16-3) reached the All “A” semifinals last year before falling to Pikeville. Junior guard Christian Doerr (18.3 ppg) and senior East Carolina signee Cyr Malonga (16.8 ppg, 9.1 rpg) lead an Eagles Squad that will face Murray (12-7) at 8:30 am Thursday.

Collegiate (9-7) is led by senior forward Woodford Ragland (14.1 ppg). The Titans will face Owen County (14-5) at 1 pm Thursday. Owen County is led by senior Teagan Moore, a Western Kentucky University signee who ranks second in the state in scoring (32.3 ppg).

Who are the defending champions?

Owen County beat Owensboro Catholic 49-38 in last year’s girls final. Owen County repeated as the Eighth Region Champion and will face Berea at 10 am Wednesday.

Pikeville beat Breathitt County 53-44 in last year’s boys final. Pikeville did not make it back to this year’s tournament, falling to Martin County 72-70 in the 15th Regional final.

What is the girls schedule?

Wednesday

Leslie County vs. Covington Holy Cross, 8:30 a.m.; Owen County vs. Berea, 10 a.m.; Portland Christian vs. Danville, 11:30 a.m.; Carlisle County vs. Pikeville, 1 p.m.; Whitefield Academy vs. Menifee County, 5 p.m.; Monroe County vs. Hancock County, 6:30 p.m.; Jackson County vs. Bishop Brossart, 8 p.m.; Crittenden County vs. Bethlehem, 9:30 p.m

Friday

Quarterfinals at 8:30 am, 10 am, 11:30 am, 1 pm

Saturday

Semifinals at 8:30 am, 10 am

Sunday

Final at noon

What is the boys schedule?

Thursday

Murray vs. Evangel Christian, 8:30 a.m.; Harlan vs. Martin County, 10 a.m.; Washington County vs. Lexington Christian, 11:30 a.m.; Collegiate vs. Owen County, 1 p.m.; Danville vs. Covington Holy Cross, 5 p.m.; Hazard vs. Bishop Brossart, 6:30 p.m.; University Heights vs. Raceland, 8 p.m.; Cumberland County vs. Owensboro Catholic, 9:30 p.m

Friday

Quarterfinals at 5 pm, 6:30 pm, 8 pm, 9:30 pm

Saturday

Semifinals at noon and 1:30 pm

Sunday

Final at 2 pm

