This week’s All ‘A’ Classic state basketball tournaments

The All “A” Classic state basketball tournaments will tip off Wednesday in Richmond as Kentucky’s top small-school programs battle for championships.

The girls tournament will start first Wednesday with all eight first-round games, beginning at 8:30 am The boys tournament will start Thursday with eight first-round games beginning at 8:30 am Quarterfinals are set for Friday, semifinals Saturday and Finals Sunday at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.

Here’s what to know about the tournament:

Who are the favourites?

On the girls side, Pikeville, Covington Holy Cross and Bethlehem appear to be the teams to beat.

Pikeville (16-4) features one of the state’s top junior guards in Trinity Rowe (14.5 ppg). Covington Holy Cross (17-5) is led by 6-foot-2 Julia Hunt (12.9 ppg, 9.4 rpg). Bethlehem (14-6) won back-to-back All “A” Championships in 2020 and 2021.

