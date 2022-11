This week’s Acadiana area prep basketball schedules | High Schools

BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES

Monday’s Games

Northwest at Acadiana, Ascension Episcopal at Lafayette, McKinley at Opelousas, Hanson at Kaplan, Delcambre at South Beauregard, St. Edmund at Plainview, Starks at Northside Christian

Tuesday’s Games

Acadiana Renaissance at ESA, St. Thomas More at Comeaux, Patterson at New Iberia, Southside at St. Martinville, West St. John at David Thibodaux, Eunice at Crowley, Lafayette Renaissance at Lafayette Christian, Welch at North Vermilion, Northside at Liberty, Opelousas at Pitkin, Rayne at Geo Next Generation, Erath ata Highland Baptist, Westminster-Lafayette at Iota, Port Barre at Opelousas Catholic, Northside Christian at Gueydan

Wednesday’s Games

Westminster at Port Barre

Thursday’s Games

Acadiana at Jennings, Capitol at Carencro, Iota at Crowley, St. Edmund at South Cameron

Friday’s Games

New Iberia at Northside, Breaux Bridge at Bunkie, Port Barre at Eunice, North Vermilion at Loreauville, Northside at Peabody, Westminster-Lafayette at Northside Christian.

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES

Monday’s Games

Acadiana at Northwest, Comeaux at Iota, Rayne at Elton, Teurlings at Catholic-NI, Loreauville at St. Martinville, Ascension Episcopal at Vermilion Catholic, Menard at Sacred Heart, Starks at Northside Christian

Tuesday’s Games

New Iberia at Pineville, Lutcher at Breaux Bridge, North Central at Cecilia, Westminster at David Thibodaux, Eunice at Crowley, Welch at North Vermilion, Kaplan at Northside, Opelousas at Pitkin, Westgate at Abbeville, Hanson at Erath, Port Barre at Opelousas Catholic , Catholic-NI at Vermilion Catholic, Centerville at Delcambre, St. Edmund at Lake Arthur, Northside Christian at Gueydan

Wednesday’s Games

Port Barre at Westminster, Hanson at Ascension Episcopal, Loreauville at VB Glencoe Charter

Thursday’s Games

David Thibodaux at Breaux Bridge, Lafayette Christian at Washington-Marion, Teurlings at Delcambre, Iota at Crowley

Friday’s Games

Comeaux at Hanson, Port Barre at Eunice, Mentorship Academy at Opelousas, Northwest at Rayne, VB Glencoe Charter at Loreauville