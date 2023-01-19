This Weekend in the Arts: Jan. 20-22

Whether you’re looking to go out with family or friends this weekend, enjoy live music, visit a museum, art gallery or try out a new restaurant, the Indianapolis Recorder has you covered. We’ve put together an extensive list of just a few of the events and activities going on in and around Indianapolis in This Weekend in the Arts.

Unfortunately, we couldn’t cover everything going on in one calendar. So, if there’s something going on that we and other Hoosiers should know about this month, feel free to let us know! Send an email to [email protected] so we can include it in the next edition.

Friday, Jan. 20

Coffee, Collab and Convo

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, 1433 N. Meridian St.

9-10:30 a.m

Free; registration required

BBBSCI will host a panel with representatives from 100 Black Men of Indianapolis, Struggle University, Bloom Project, Oaks Institute, Voices Corp. and Indy Achieves for a discussion about Collaboration and the impact of mentorship, with coffee provided by Starbucks and morning treats.

facebook.com/bebigforkids/

Disney on Ice: Find your Hero

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St.

11 am and 7 pm

Tickets are $20

Featuring a Medley of classic and modern stories such as “Moana,” “Tangled” and “Frozen,” audiences will discover what it means to be a Hero though Whimsical storytelling, figure skating and acrobatics, music and more.

gainbridgefieldhouse.com

Saturday, Jan. 21

Project King Indy Presents: New Year, New Me

Wheeler Dowe Boys and Girls Clubs, 2310 30th St.

10:30 am to 1:30 pm

Free; registration required

This workshop aims to tackle the cultural norms surrounding changing one’s behaviors and mentality by teaching young men it’s OK to change, adapt and grow while remaining true to oneself. Featuring lunch and one hour of basketball, this workshop is open to male students ages 12-18.

bloomprojectinc.org

Sound Healing and Meditation with Se7ven and 3BFIT

Ujamaa Community Bookstore, 2424 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.

3-4 p.m

Free

Join Se7ven Chakra Candles and Tiffianie King of 3BFIT Body, Beauty & Brain to reset your mind, body and spirit through guided meditation and sound healing.

facebook.com/se7venchakracandles

Sunday, Jan. 22

“Flyin’ West”

Indiana Repertory Theatre, 140 W. Washington St.

2 p.m

Tickets start at $25

Kicking off IRT’s 50th anniversary season, “Flyin’ West” takes the stage now through Feb. 4. Set in the Old West, the show follows the lives of four African American women homesteaders who’ve settled in the all-Black town of Nicodemus, Kansas, as they work together, farm the land and build better lives for themselves against the harsh terrain and a deadly threat.

irtlive.com

Indy Reads Writing Series: Art From Anything: Blackout Poetry

Indy Reads, 1066 Virginia Ave.

2 p.m

Free

This beginner-friendly workshop will focus on blackout poetry, a style of Poetry that uses text from newspapers, magazines, the back of a cereal box, etc., to create a new piece of writing that reads as a poem. The workshop will teach about blackout Poetry and then participants will get to create a poem of their own.

indyreads.org/events/

Please note: Admission and ticket prices listed are general and before taxes/fees.

Contact staff writer Chloe McGowan at 317-762-7848 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @chloe_mcgowanxx.