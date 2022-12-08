This Weekend in the Arts: Holiday events Dec. 9-11

If you find yourself at the beginning of the weekend, scrolling online and looking to enjoy some live music, visit a cool exhibit at a museum, try a new restaurant, go out with the family or simply relax with a self-care day, the The Indianapolis Recorder has you covered. We’ve put together an extensive list of some of the holiday happenings going on in and around Indianapolis this weekend in the arts.

As excited as we are about presenting this list to you, we know we couldn’t get everything. If there’s something going on that we and other Hoosiers should know about this holiday season, feel free to let us know so we can include it next week!

Friday, Dec. 9

Nutcracker Sweets

Where: The Toby at Newfields, 4000 N. Michigan Road

When: 3 pm (recurring until Dec. 11)

Cost: $25-$35

Experience a sweet retelling of “The Nutcracker” with a one-hour abbreviated version of the classic and magical ballet put on by the Indianapolis Ballet. Guests can also show their tickets at the Welcome Center for free same-day general admission to Newfields during operating hours.

indyballet.org/nutcracker-sweets-2022

Rejoice!

Where: Clowes Memorial Hall, Butler University, 4602 Sunset Ave.

When: 7:30 pm (recurring until Dec. 10)

Cost: Free

Butler University’s School of Music’s annual holiday concert will feature festive, familiar and innovative performances of holiday carols by the Butler Chorale and Chamber Singers, the University Choir and the Butler Symphony Orchestra.

butlerartscenter.org/performance/music-at-butler-rejoice/

Saturday, Dec. 10

Third Annual Black-Owned Holiday Bazaar

Where: Art Haus Balloon Company, Circle Center Mall, 49 W. Maryland St.

When: 1-6 p.m

Cost: Free

Get a head start on holiday shopping with local, Black-owned vendors ranging from food and drink to jewelry, clothing and handmade items. Family photos with balloon creations and free craft activities are available for kids.

arthausballooncompany.com/upcoming-events

The Ice Rink at Holliday Park

Where: Holliday Park Nature Center, 6363 Spring Mill Road

When: 11 am to 9 pm (recurring until Jan. 29, times vary by date)

Cost: $13 for adults, free for children 4 years old and younger

Come skate with friends and family on a real ice rink this holiday season. Skate rentals come with each ticket and food and drink will be available in concessions in addition to beer and wine on Fridays and Saturdays for skaters 21 and older.

hollidaypark.org/ice-rink/

Sunday, Dec. 11

The Polar Express: The IMAX 3D Experience

Where: The IMAX Theatre, Indiana State Museum, 650 W. Washington Ave.

When: 11 am, 1:45 pm, 4:30 pm and 7:15 pm (recurring until Dec. 13, times vary by date)

Cost: $12.50-$15.50

Experience the holiday classic movie on the big screen and in 3D this winter. When a disbelieving young boy takes a train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on more than just a journey to meet the famous Santa Claus, but also one of self-discovery and the Joys of believing in wonder.

tickmarq.com/sites/indyimax/showtimes

A Classical Christmas

Where: Indiana Landmarks, 1201 Central Ave.

When: 7:30 p.m

Cost: $10-$35

The Indiana Chamber Orchestra’s favorite holiday tradition is getting a reimagining this holiday season for an afternoon. Joined by professional soloists and chorus members, ICO will perform festive highlights from Handel’s Messiah and inspiring Christmas themes by JS Bach, Berlioz, Corelli, and Charpentier.

www.icomusic.org

Please note: Admission and ticket prices listed are general and before taxes/fees.

